Blockchain Conference; Blockchain Expo announces Berlin and North America dates

Blockchain conference, Blockchain Expo, has today announced expansion of the event series with shows confirmed to take place in Berlin and Santa Clara after the London event, 23-24 January 2017.

The event which examines the disruption blockchain technologies are expected to bring to the legal services, financial services, insurance, energy, legal, governmental and real estate industries has been embraced by the blockchain community with notable experts and leading organisations joining the conference agenda.

Blockchain Expo Global will take place in London, 23-24 January where the conference will joined by over 1,500 attendees and more than 60 speakers including; Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, Paul Kammerer, Specialist Corporate Strategy, Commerzbank AG, Sofus Mortensen, Chief Quantitative Analyst, Nordea Bank, David Pinski, Chief Strategist for Financial Innovation, Hitachi, Leanne Kemp, CEO/Founder, Everledger, Eddy Travia, Pioneer Blockchain Investor & CEO, Coinsilium and Neil Pennington, Director of Innovation (UK), RWE npower.

Blockchain Expo Europe will take place at Estrel, Berlin on 1-2 June 2017 and Blockchain Expo North America will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in the heart of Silicon Valley on 29-30 November 2017.

Beth Betts, Marketing Manager for Blockchain Expo said: “We’ve seen unprecedented demand for the inaugural Blockchain Expo and we’re thrilled to announce two additional events in Berlin and Santa Clara to allow new audiences to hear from some of the industry’s most respected figures.”

About TechForge Media Ltd.

Blockchain Expo is the leading Blockchain Conference and Exhibition in London, Berlin and Santa Clara. The conference is presented in a series of keynotes, panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging Blockchain space.