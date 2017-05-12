Blockchain conference Berlin confirms Deloitte, PwC & Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to join line-up on 1-2 June

Berlin (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

Blockchain Expo Europe, the leading conference and exhibition covering blockchain technologies and its practical uses on global industries, has announced the addition of Deloitte, PwC and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the line-up for its Berlin event on 1-2 June 2017.

The event, which takes place at the Estrel Congress Center, will see Deloitte and PwC speaking at the Blockchain for Industry conference track, while Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will join the free-to-attend Blockchain Technologies track for a fireside chat on how blockchain can dramatically cut the cost of financial transactions allowing for the provision of financial services for the poor. The session will be followed by an interactive brainstorming on the show floor.

Deloitte has published several reports and articles on the rise and expected impact of blockchain, naming it as one of its eight tech trends for 2017 and noting that blockchain is “changing our digital landscape… it will change the way consumers interact with each other, and the way in which traditional digital services are provided across all industries globally,” while PwC has said it sees “enormous potential” for blockchain in financial services.

“These latest additions to our speaker line-up emphasise the increasing importance of blockchain technologies in a variety of use cases, as well as noting its implications to reach a much wider community,” said Ian Johnson, event director, Blockchain Expo. “We are delighted to feature the expertise of Deloitte, PwC and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for our event attendees.”

Other confirmed speakers for the Berlin event include:

Sue Desmond-Hellman, CEO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Thomas Schönfeld, Director, Financial Services Advisory, Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Benoit Abeloos, Policy Officer, ICT Innovation, European Commission

Stefan Thomas, CTO, Ripple

Khalid Aziz, Head of Commercial Management, Nokia

Leon Zuicchini, Data Science Strategy, Airbus

Achim Jedelsky, Head of Processes/IT, Daimler Real Estate

Jesus del Valle, Deputy Director. Head, M&S IT Intrapreneurship & Innovation, Bayer

Dirk Vollmann, Head of Customer Onboarding, BMW Group

Sönke Bartling, Senior Scientist, dkfz – German Cancer Research Center

Jacob Bejoy, Head of Group Treasury Operations, BPO & Technology, Deutsche Post DHL

Bruce Pon, Founder/CEO, BigchainDB

Francois Sonnet, Co-founder, Solarcoin

Alex von Frankenberg, Managing Director, High-Tech Gründerfonds GmbH

The last Blockchain Expo, held in London in January this year, exceeded all expectations with in excess of 50 exhibitors and 1500 attendees, with speakers from Hitachi, Microsoft, HSBC, Innovate UK and Nordea Bank setting the precedent.

Registration for the event is free with advanced rates on Gold passes currently available. For more information, please visit www.blockchain-expo.com/europe

