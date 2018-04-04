Blockchain Conference; 2 weeks until the World’s largest Blockchain Expo in London

Blockchain Expo Global, will be coming to Olympia London in two weeks’ time, 18-19 April. The co-located conference is set to have 14,000 attendees, 600+ speakers and 300+ exhibitors. There are a limited number of tickets left to attend the event.

united kingdom (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2018

London will be the biggest conference yet, with a range of thought-provoking sessions to attend within the following tracks;

The conference will explore the industries that are set to be disrupted the most by this new technology, including; manufacturing, retail, financial services, legal, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate and more.

Event attendees can expect to meet with exhibitors such as IBM, Brandshield, Centra, Stratis and XcelTrip in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions. These speakers include:

Neil Marshall, Global Director at Coca Cola

Jeremy Millar, Founding board member at Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Vincent Doumeizel, Vice President Food and Sustainability at Lloyd’s Register

Patricia Friedel, Strategy and Deployment lead at Johnson & Johnson

Richard Kastelein, Founder and Publisher at Blockchain News

Nicola McCheyne, Head of Ideas Lab at Centrica

Nigel Collett, Director IT Strategy at BC Ferries

Julian Gray, Technology Director and BP

Boris Spremo, Blockchain Innovation at BNY Mellon

Blockchain Expo Europe will be taking place on the 27-28 June at RAI, Amsterdam, alongside the exciting announcement of the Blockchain Awards, taking place during the first evening of the conference.

About Blockchain Expo

Blockchain Expo brings together industry leaders within finance, insurance, energy, and more. Taking to Santa Clara, London, and Europe, delegates are invited to attend keynotes, panels and case studies, as well as explore the exhibition hall. Co-located with sister events AI Expo and IoT Expo, Blockchain Expo is a fantastic environment for networking and learning about the most disruptive technologies.