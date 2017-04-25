Blockchain App Humaniq’s HMQ Token to be Traded on Six Exchanges

The six exchanges that have agreed to trade HMQ are SpaceBTC, LiveCoin, Bitlish, Dabtc, Exmo, and Cex.io.

Blockchain financial services app Humaniq announces deals for their HMQ cryptocurrency token to be traded initially on four exchanges. With their incredibly successful ICO almost finished, tokens will be disbursed to participants 10 days after the end of the ICO on April 26th at midnight CET. The six exchanges that have agreed to trade HMQ are SpaceBTC, LiveCoin, Bitlish, Dabtc, Exmo, and Cex.io.

“This is just the start,” promises Humaniq founder Alex Fork. “We trust these exchanges, as they have a very good reputation. This is very beneficial to the people who have participated in our crowdsale, and will begin the establishment of our post-ICO token value. Our focus is to create value for the over 10.000 people that bought our tokens. Our ICO so far reached over BTC 3484,6 the equivalent of 4 334 136.77 USD”

Humaniq announced recently that joined Think Rise the Barclays powered accelerator in London. Becoming a Rise Resident allows Humaniq to work closely alongside other startups and global organisations with influence and business relationships in global locations such as NY, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Cape Town and across the United Kingdom. The Rise London site also host programmes like the Barclays Accelerator, powered by TechStars, which Humaniq could potentially enter. Humaniq signed as well a deal with Deloitte to provide legal consulting and advisory services. Deloitte is an internationally known authority in navigating the legal and regulatory landscape for financial service applications like Humaniq.

“Having top end advisors and legal support is one of the essential parts of the Humaniq project,” stated Dinis Guarda, CEO. “We highly appreciate relationships with our partners therefore we have chosen Deloitte to guide us through our growth and efforts as we launch our project globally.”

On April 21st, Humaniq Chairman Dmitry Kaminskiy, Humaniq Chairman and founder of Deep Ventures Fund hosted “Meetup and Workshop – AI and Blockchain for Social Good in Cambridge” at the Judge Business School at Cambridge University. The event promoted discussion of blockchain companies like Humaniq that are operating with a humanitarian financial inclusion and tech for good philosophy.

Joining global crypto currencies will allow Humaniq to scale its coin and crypto HMQ and allow all the community of over 10.000 people that joined so far a possibility to have multiple places to trade the digital currency. These are the exchanges:

LiveCoin

LiveCoin is a modern service for accessing cryptocurrency exchange markets. You are provided with a comfortable, practical and profitable platform with which to work with cryptocurrencies — suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Try it and you will quickly appreciate the advantages of this system.

SpaceBTC

SpaceBTC is a European advanced trading platform headquartered in London. The company behind SpaceBTC is PAX ROMANA GROUP LTD, incorporated in England & Wales on 20th November 2015. Our international team is located in London, Moscow and Seville. We strive to offer a unique experience and a full range of features for both companies and individuals. Our strategy involves reaching a new level of compliance to become the safest and most transparent Bitcoin marketplace: we have already partnered with Chainalysis from Barclays Accelerator and appealed to the FCA for a regulation. SpaceBTC will offer its users the possibility to trade other currencies and commodities over time.

Bitlish

Bitlish offers secure and convenient bitcoin exchange for their registered users.

Users deposit their bitcoins or fiat currency (USD, EUR, RUB) to their account, match any of the orders on the site or create their own. After the order is complete (which is done automatically) users withdraw bitcoins to their bitcoin wallet or fiat currency to their credit card or bank account.

DABtc

An exchange that caters primarily to Chinese and Korean users. DABtc is affiliated to Shanghai YiDi Network Technology Co., Ltd.. This exchange was founded in January 2016, and officially launched in June. It is based on blockchain distributed ledger technology set up professional integrated encryption digital assets and comprehending a Trading platform, a research area and other functionalities for its crypto trader users.

Exmo

EXMO unites professionals from all over the world. Developers from Spain, Russia, India and Thailand together with successful financial advisors from Great Britain, USA, Lithuania and Singapore are working on the best cryptocurrency platform. Bitcoin is known to simplify and secure transactions and they are contributing to the Blockchain growth.

Cex.io

Established in 2013 as the first cloud mining provider, CEX.IO has become a multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by over half million users.

CEX.IO offers cross-platform trading via website, mobile app, WebSocket and REST API, providing access to high liquidity orderbook for top currency pairs on the market. Instant Bitcoin buying and selling is available via simplified bundle interface.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is creating an Ethereum Blockchain-based financial services app that will bring mobile finance to an audience of two billion people who currently don’t have access to formal banking services. The app will also act as the infrastructure backbone for 3rd party services to plug into, such as insurance providers, p2p lenders, and data security firms. See more at http://www.humaniq.co

