Blitz Networks Takes Amazon PPC Optimization and Data Analytics to the Next Level

Hartford, CT (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

Blitz Networks, one of the leading Amazon PPC agencies, has entered the realm of machine-learning data analytics with their Amazon PPC optimization services. By taking advantage of this cutting edge technology in combination with their usual hands-on, personal campaign management, Blitz Networks offers Amazon sellers a unique advantage over the competition.

Amazon Sponsored Products is now a multi-billion dollar business, with over 2 Billion in revenue coming in through the ad platform in Q1 2018 alone. This pay-per-click (PPC) model of digital advertising is offered to all Amazon sellers to promote their products throughout the Amazon.com website, from search results to product detail pages, and has become an indispensible part of selling on the platform. In fact, Amazon is on track to become the third largest ad business in the US by 2020, according to eMarketer.

As Amazon’s burgeoning customer base grows well past 300 million consumers, more and more sellers are flocking to the well-known e-commerce platform for their opportunity to launch a new product, grow an existing enterprise or develop a secondary income. What this means for vendors and 3p sellers alike is more competition, more market saturation and more hours that need to be devoted to Amazon PPC strategy.

In such a hot market, Blitz Networks gives its clients a competitive edge by way of:

In depth Amazon keyword research and Amazon PPC strategy

Intensive hands-on Amazon PPC management by a dedicated professional manager

Around the clock keyword bid optimization using a machine-learning AI algorithm

Maximizing the ROI of top performing keywords by seeking out value

The elimination of wasted ad spend that drives up ACoS

Full suite of listing services including Amazon copywriting, content creation and image enhancement.

Businesses can find out exactly how this process works by visiting https://blitznetworks.com and perusing the information available in the Learn section of the site.

“Amazon Sponsored Products are an essential part of doing business on the Amazon platform these days, and Amazon PPC optimization is absolutely a top priority for any sellers who care about their bottom line,” explains Eric Lindquist, CEO of Blitz Networks. “As keyword competition heats up, a lot of sellers are finding it harder to stay profitable using PPC. We’ve brought a lot of value to our clients. We’ve rolled out some really effective Amazon Sponsored Products strategy and have really dialed in these campaigns. The high tech meets hands-on approach has been working very well for us and we’ve seen increased conversion rates, lower ACoS and a lot of revenue growth. Our clients are extremely pleased; especially those who came to us with very high ad spend. We’re helping them use their own data to win.”

Machine learning is the natural next step in today’s cutthroat ad marketplaces. With a bevy of metrics to keep track of that can easily get overwhelming, Blitz Networks is making Amazon PPC optimization more efficient and easier to handle.

About Blitz Networks LLC

With roots in the dawn of the internet age, Blitz Networks draws on extensive experience in e-commerce advertising and multi-platform sales and combines it with the only machine learning Amazon specific algorithms on the market to deliver you the results you need, as fast as possible. Your go to partner for all things Amazon, from Amazon PPC optimization for sponsored products, display and headline advertisements to listing optimizations including content creation and images.