Blast Trash Can Cleaners Launches Unique Service for Houston Homeowners

Residential trash cans can become incredibly unsanitary. In Houston, Blast Trash Can Cleaners solve this problem by cleaning trash cans on-site.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

Over a short amount of time, despite using garbage bags, trash cans can become quite dirty and give off a bad smell. Cleaning them personally is inconvenient and inefficient. The good news is that in many parts of Houston, Texas Blast Trash Can Cleaners are able to come to a home and clean trash and recycle cans in an affordable and eco-friendly way. Their approach is unique, customer-centric and quickly winning them praise from satisfied clients.

“I was in the trash and recycling business for over a decade and saw this problem,” commented John Mixon, founder of the company. “Now we are offering a smart and easy way around it, that can make stinky trash cans a thing of the past.”

According to Blast Trash Can Cleaners, their cleaning process helps eliminate bacteria, germs, odor, and filth that can live in garbage and recycle cans. They use extreme hot water during the process and the dirty water after washing is collected in their trucks and not poured back on the streets. Services are scheduled on the same day clients have their trash and recycle pick up. Blast Trash Can Cleaning trucks cleans the cans right at the side of the curb.

A complete map of where they serve can be seen on the company website.

Early feedback for the service has been remarkably positive.

Morgan, from Houston, recently said in a five-star review, “For a reasonable price they come and wash your trash cans after pick up – just leave your cans on the curb and they take care of the rest. Happy Houston has this service!

For more information be sure to visit https://www.blastcan.com.

About Blast Trash Can Cleaners

Blast Trash Can Cleaners offers Houston homeowners a smart, easy, and eco-friendly way to rid of bacteria, germs, and odor living in residential trash and recycle cans.