Birdmi, The New Promising Player In Travel Industry Launches Its Online Platform

Birdmi changes the way you look at world travel. Bringing together travelers and local travel companies www.Birdmi.com makes eco-tourism possible.

Hong Kong (PRUnderground) June 19th, 2018

Traveling is one of the most life-changing experiences that we all need to embrace. Yet, many people ignore their wanderlust and are reluctant to travel because for them planning a tour is too overwhelming.

Now wanderlusts have a reason to rejoice as www.Birdmi.com, a newly launched travel/tour booking platform is lending its hand to realize dreams of all travelers to explore the world. Birdmi team stresses on their mission to help customers have an extraordinary experience that they can cherish for life. “We want to help you to escape the ordinary, travel with passion and create memories, which will last a lifetime,” reads their mission statement.

The Birdmi platform is aimed at going over the conventions of international travel; focusing on eco-tourism. The company brings together travelers and local travel companies to offer exciting experiences and memories. Whether you plan to witness the spectacular scenery of the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia or want to hike to the Incan citadel Machu Picchu in Peru or even if you want a glimpse of the famous Bengali Cave in Algarve Portugal, you can arrange for all of it through Birdmi. Travelers need not worry about missing any major destinations when planning their tour with Birdmi as the company connects you with experienced local guides.

Another distinguishing factor that makes the Birdmi tour platform a lot more comprehensive and user-friendly is the diversity of tours and deals it offers. The Birdmi team helps you to plan day activities in advance along with the complete tour package. Travelers with time crunch can pick from the Day Trips while Multi-Day Tours that are available for longer vacations.

What more, Birdmi.com offers the best price guarantee for online bookings of its tour packages. The company says, “We are working with travel experts to bring out the most transparent pricing in our services if any customer gets a better price for a tour package with same conditions we guarantee an additional discount.”

There is no better way than Birdmi to plan your next tour. Take full advantage of the Birdmi travel and tour services and experience the best of world.

About Birdmi.com

Birdmi is an exclusive travel platform that offers unrivaled pricing for international tours. Focusing on eco-tourism it aims at making traveling experience for its customers both memorable and affordable. The Birdmi team can be reached at:

Angel Kwong

Email-cs@birdmi.com

Contact Number– (852) 5543 8491/ (852) 6331 6934(WhatsApp)

