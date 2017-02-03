BIOS Lighting VP to speak at Strategies in Light in Anaheim on March 1

BIOS Lighting, a manufacturer and recognized innovator of human centric and agricultural LED lighting solutions, today announced that BIOS VP Human Biological Research and Technologies Robert Soler will speak at Strategies in Light in Anaheim on March 1, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Soler’s presentation will dive into what is currently known about circadian lighting and its effects on sleep and performance. He will cover how different spectrums and spatial distributions can impact the circadian clock (the human body clock that operates critical functions including the production of testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol and melatonin) and other neural mechanisms in our brain which govern these performance gains.

“This is not your typical circadian presentation as most consist of some statistical correlations or anecdotal results from a group of people you don’t know and sponsored by a manufacturer who has a lot to gain from positive results of the study,” said Soler. “My talk focuses on the fundamental science to show how circadian lighting is not just for shift workers, or 24-hour facilities, or elderly care. Circadian lighting is necessary for every one of us, and I’ll show you how this works with the person you know best: You.”

Prior to BIOS, Soler worked at Kennedy Space Center where he assisted in designing and building the first LED light for use on the International Space Station (ISS) and collaborated with scientists to use LED light for photo biological purposes in space. His years of experience as an electrical and lighting engineer have led him to become an inventor of 73 issued patents in the U.S.

Strategies in Light is being held in conjunction with The LED Show and is a three-day immersion into the latest in lighting technologies, products and services taking place Feb. 28 through March 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Attracting more than 5,000 attendees from 60 countries, Strategies in Light and The LED Show bring together executive management, engineers, architects, lighting designers, scientists, horticultural lighting professionals, manufacturers, marketing personnel, government and academia to network and learn the latest about the trends and technologies shaping the future of the industry. For more information or to register, visit http://www.strategiesinlight.com/index.html.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.