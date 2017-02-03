BIOS Lighting VP to speak at Lightspace California on March 2

BIOS Lighting, a manufacturer and recognized innovator of human centric and agricultural LED lighting solutions, today announced that BIOS VP Human Biological Research and Technologies Robert Soler will speak at Lightspace California in Anaheim on March 2, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.

Soler will be joined by Deborah Burnett of Benya Burnett Consultancy for a joint presentation on creativity in human-centric design and circadian rhythm (the human body clock that operates critical functions including the production of testosterone, growth hormone, cortisol and melatonin).

“Designers are under the impression that in order to incorporate this new circadian-friendly lighting technology they will be forced to sacrifice creativity in the process,” said Soler. “This is simply not the case, and Deborah and I will explain how the two are not mutually exclusive as well as discuss the application of this circadian rhythm lighting design.”

Prior to BIOS, Soler worked at Kennedy Space Center where he assisted in designing and building the first LED light for use on the International Space Station (ISS) and collaborated with scientists to use LED light for photo biological purposes in space. His years of experience as an electrical and lighting engineer have led him to become an inventor of 73 issued patents in the U.S.

Lightspace California is co-located with The LED Show and Strategies in Light at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA Feb. 28 through March 2. At the event, a line-up of thought leaders – including leading lighting designers and architects –will explore themes of integration of light and architecture, the role of darkness and shadow and collaboration across the disciplines. For more information or to register, visit http://lightspacecalifornia.com/.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.