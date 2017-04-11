BIOS Lighting VP to speak at LIGHTFAIR International in Philadelphia on May 11

Robert Soler to Present the Truth about Circadian Lighting

Melbourne, FL (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2017

BIOS Lighting, a manufacturer and recognized innovator of human centric and agricultural LED lighting solutions, today announced that BIOS VP of Human Biological Research and Technologies Robert Soler will speak at LIGHTFAIR International in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

Soler’s presentation will offer new and unique insight into what is currently known about circadian lighting and its effects on sleep and performance. He will reference peer-reviewed journals, proprietary research and real-world applications to clearly illustrate what participants should truly expect from circadian lighting. In addition, Soler will cover circadian design techniques to optimize biological impacts and provide information on real world health benefits. AIA credits will be offered for those participating in this lecture.

“The manufacturers are pushing specifiers, designers and architects towards color tuning lights for circadian regulation, but few truly understand the science behind it,” said Soler. “My talk focuses on the fundamental science to show how circadian lighting is not color tuning, but something much more specific to our bodies’ biological needs. It is not just for shift workers, 24-hour facilities, or elderly care. Circadian lighting is necessary for every one of us.”

Prior to BIOS, Soler worked at NASA where he assisted in designing and building the first LED light for use on the International Space Station (ISS) and collaborated with scientists to use LED light for photo biological purposes in space. His years of experience as an electrical and lighting engineer have led him to become an inventor of 79 issued patents in the U.S.

LIGHTFAIR International, the world’s largest architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, will be held May 9-11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This three-day conference brings light, technology and design together to reveal new solutions, knowledge and discoveries to thousands of attendees, including design, lighting, architectural, engineering, energy, facility and industry professionals from the world. For more information or to register, visit http://www.lightfair.com/V40around.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.