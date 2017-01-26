BIOS Lighting to Sponsor UC San Diego’s Center for Circadian Biology Symposium Held Feb. 15-17

BIOS Lighting, a manufacturer and recognized innovator of human centric and agricultural LED lighting solutions, today announced its participation as a sponsor of UC San Diego’s Center for Circadian Biology (CCB) Symposium Feb. 15-17.

At the event, BIOS Lighting VP of Human Biological Technologies and Research Robert Soler will be on hand to answer questions about BIOS Lighting’s circadian-friendly SkyBlue™ Technology which infuses blue sky spectrum into LED light to help bring back circadian rhythms.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to the Symposium,” said Soler. “Our company is deeply rooted in science which is why it is so important for us to show our support for the science community by sponsoring and participating in this.”

“At the event, I’ll be available to discuss our SkyBlue™ Technology which is driven by scientific findings first developed at NASA and engineered for astronauts at the International Space Station.”

The CCB Symposium will be held Feb. 15-17 at the Sanford Consortium Auditorium in La Jolla, California. The conference aims to provide participants with a comprehensive view of modern circadian biology as well as exchange a broad spectrum of ideas and techniques in circadian biology. For more information, visit https://ccb.ucsd.edu/activities-and-events/symposium.html.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.