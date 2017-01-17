BIOS Lighting Innovator to Speak at Cannabis Collaborative Conference in Portland Feb. 16

BIOS Lighting, a manufacturer and recognized innovator of LED lighting solutions for biological and agricultural industries, today announced that BIOS co-founder and VP of Lighting Research Neil Yorio, will present at the Cannabis Collaborative Conference on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Yorio will discuss LED lighting technology for sustainable cannabis production during his roundtable presentation in Exhibit Hall D from 1:15 to 2 p.m.

“There’s a large amount of information about different lighting technologies floating around in the commercial Cannabis industry, and not all of it is accurate,” said Yorio. “I’ll be presenting scientific based details about the newest LED grow light systems and how they can maximize all phases of plant growth and production while significantly reducing power consumption and eliminating hazardous materials and waste.”

Yorio brings a wealth of knowledge on the topic pulling from his 20+ years spent as a NASA plant physiologist and photobiologist at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as well as his present work as VP of Lighting Research in Agriculture where he uses his expertise in plant lighting requirements to design and offer products that are relevant to the industry of controlled environment crop production.

The Cannabis Collaborative Conference will be held on Feb. 15 & 16, 2017 at the Portland Expo Center in Portland, Oregon. This two-day convention and networking event is focused on the business side of the fast-growing cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.ccc-con.com.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.