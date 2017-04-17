BIOS Lighting and Pinnacle Architectural Lighting to team up at LIGHTFAIR 2017

Pinnacle to showcase product line Illuminated by BIOS and offer AIA accredited presentations

Melbourne, FL (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2017

BIOS Lighting, a developer and industry leading innovator of circadian and horticultural LED lighting solutions, today announced it will team up with Pinnacle Architectural Lighting to provide AIA accredited presentations during LIGHTFAIR International 2017 in Philadelphia. The sessions, which will be offered at 10a, 12p, 2p and 4p May 9 and 10, and 9:30a on May 11 at Pinnacle’s booth #239 will focus on circadian lighting and will be presented by BIOS VP of Human Biological Research and Technologies, Robert Soler. In addition, Pinnacle will showcase several new products Illuminated by BIOS technology, including the sleek and elegant LiFT.

Pinnacle’s LiFT, now available with BIOS SkyBlue™ Technology, is designed with clean lines and harmonious proportions and provides the ability to create clusters of light in any architectural space. BIOS SkyBlue™ Technology infuses blue sky spectrum into LED light to help individuals regulate and entrain their circadian rhythm, which enables the body’s biological clock to properly operate and manage critical functions including the production of testosterone, hormones, cortisol and melatonin.

“At Pinnacle, one of our top goals was to be able to offer a true solution for Circadian Rhythm regulation,” said Chris Hammelef, President of Pinnacle Architectural Lighting. “Tunable white has been the perceived solution in the industry for so long. Now we need to educate everyone on BIOS SkyBlue™ Technology. That’s our main objective at LIGHTFAIR; to be able to educate as many influencers in the industry about our newest technological offering. BIOS is the technology for Circadian Rhythm regulation and together with Pinnacle, we’re able to offer the best solution in the Lighting Industry.”

Soler’s presentation will references peer-reviewed journals, proprietary research and real-world applications to clearly illustrate what participants should truly expect from circadian lighting. In addition, Soler will cover circadian design techniques to optimize biological impacts and provide information on real world health benefits.

“Although few truly understand the science behind it, manufacturers are pushing specifiers, designers and architects towards color tuning lights for circadian regulation,” said Soler. “My presentations at the Pinnacle booth during LIGHTFAIR will provide an excellent platform to discuss the truth about circadian lighting and, with the help of fundamental science, explain how it is not color tuning, but something much more specific to our bodies’ biological needs. It is not just for shift workers, 24-hour facilities, or elderly care. Circadian lighting is necessary for every one of us.”

LIGHTFAIR International, the world’s largest architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, will be held May 9-11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This three-day conference brings light, technology and design together to reveal new solutions, knowledge and discoveries to thousands of attendees, including design, lighting, architectural, engineering, energy, facility and industry professionals from the world. For more information or to register, visit http://www.lightfair.com/V40around.

About BIOS Lighting

Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS) is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through groundbreaking research and continuous technology development, BIOS LED lighting solutions are designed to improve the health and well-being of people, plants and animals, while reducing energy use and creating a more sustainable planet. By integrating years of biological and horticultural expertise with science first developed at NASA for Bioregenerative Life Support Systems as well as the International Space Station, and the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls, BIOS creates lighting technologies that deliver unparalleled biological and horticultural results. The BIOS Lighting team has a collective experience of more than 50 years in lighting specific research and development, and are listed on more than 30 LED lighting technology patents. Located in the “Space Coast” area of FL, its Melbourne headquarters are located just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where BIOS continues to draw-on and participate in the massive infrastructure built to support NASA’s ongoing research programs. More information is available at www.BIOSLighting.com.

About Pinnacle Architectural Lighting

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, a brand of Legrand, is a leading lighting manufacturer in Denver, Colorado, that has a wide range of commercial specification grade lighting products. From architectural recessed to narrow aperture fixtures, Pinnacle has something for every space. Pinnacle’s products offer the design professional a complete portfolio of integrated products that breathe life into architectural spaces for design that lasts. Pinnacle offers LED options for all of their current products and is constantly looking to build confidence and exceed customer expectations by creating innovative products for the lighting industry.