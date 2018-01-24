Bio Implant Center: Raising the Bar at Tijuana’s Newest Destination for Premium Dental Implants

Are you missing teeth or suffering from loose, wobbly dentures? There’s a brand new dental implant clinic just across the border from San Diego you need to know about.

Tijuana, Mexico (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Travelling dental patients now have a new place to go for high quality, affordable dental implants. Only minutes from the US/Mexico border in Tijuana, Bio Implant Center is a dynamic, new holistic dental practice specialising in premium dental implant solutions.

Using only the most advanced technologies, modern equipment and high quality biocompatible materials, Bio Implant Center is helping to restore the smiles of patients from all over the globe.

The new implant clinic is founded by Dr. Edgar Montano, a highly skilled dentist and certified specialist in metal-free, holistic dental care and aesthetic implant dentistry. With over 16 years experience and training, he is also one of only three CeraRoot implant specialists in Mexico.

Specialising in titanium and zirconia dental implants, patients benefit from a range of tooth restorative dental treatments including single tooth dental implants, implant supported dentures (All-On-4 and All-On-6) and dental bridges.

Passionate about Biologic Dentistry, Dr. Montano and his dental team respect the relationship between oral and overall health and look beyond the mouth in order to provide patients with the best possible dental care. The dental team are mindful of the treatments they offer and the materials they use in order to work in harmony with the whole body.

One of Dr. Montano’s patients recently had this to say:

“This is the best dental clinic I’ve been to so far. Doctor Edgar Montano and his staff are very professional and accommodating. They are all top of the line professionals, with superb workmanship, artistry and state of the art equipment. Doctor Montano also has one of the gentlest hands in the industry. I highly recommend this clinic especially if you want your teeth taken care of the right way. I will fly or drive to Bio Implant Center for all of my dental needs. Doctor Montano thank you for giving me my smile back.”

The caring dental team at Bio Implant Center speak english and spanish, always keeping the comfort and safety of their patients as their top priority.

The clinic accepts US insurance and offers flexible payment options. There is also a shuttle pick up/droff off service from San Ysidro or San Diego Airport which takes patients direct to the clinic.

Clinic opening hours are Monday to Friday 9:00am-7:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-4:00pm.

For more information or to make an appointment:

USA: 619-870-7239

Mexico: (+52) 664-208-4994

Email: bookings@bioimplantcenter.com

Website: www.bioimplantcenter.com

About Bio Implant Center

