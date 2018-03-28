BigPantha Launches Their Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock That’s So Tough It’s Probably Bulletproof

Bradenton, Florida (PRUnderground) March 28th, 2018

After the success of their Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock’s initial launch, BigPantha is now progressing a full Product launch to the media, motorcycle community and interested parties. The team was not expecting such an overwhelming response by the customers; therefore, after the mega success of their previous campaign, the team decided to take the launch to the next level so that the entire motorcycle community is aware of this new lock that is so tough it is probably bulletproof.

The Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock is becoming one of the most recommended motorcycle accessories for several reasons; amongst them, the main is the strength of this lock. This motorcycle lock is made from 14 mm hardened steel, with a double action deadbolt – the dual side deadbolt makes this lock completely reliable and perfect for motorcycle security. This heavy duty lock is so tough that it is probably bulletproof! It is impossible to drill this lock, it even resists lever assault with a crowbar. The Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock is available in two colors – vibrant yellow and navy blue. BigPantha’s lock – unlike conventional disc lock’s this U-lock model attaches to the front wheel rotor – which prevents the wheel from rotating – so it can’t be rolled or driven away!

This durable front wheel lock comes with a bright orange Reminder Cable, which is 132 cm / 52″ long. This reminder cable is highly important; since once fitted, it reminds the rider that they have a lock fitted to the front wheel! BigPantha has also included a carry pouch for storage that can also be attached to trousers/belt as a carry holster. Indeed this lock is heavy duty, but it is still light enough that it can be easily carried around.

“When we initially launched the Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock, we were quite sure that it will be well received by the motorcycle community because this lock is completely reliable, easy to use, convenient to carry and affordable – it offers a complete package! What is there not to love? We were confident about the success of our product. However, we never expected such an overwhelming response. The motorcycle community highly recommends our product and it is truly an honor to a part of the BigPantha team. We are now officially launching Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock. Hope that you will try our lock, you will fall in love with it and recommend it to others. Enjoy!” stated the spokesperson of BigPantha.

About BigPantha

About: BigPantha is widely trusted for its reliable, easy to use and smart products. For more information, please visit http://www.bigpantha.com/motorcycle-disc-brake-lock/