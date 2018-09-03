BigBrassBand Announced as a Launch Partner for Atlassian’s Data Center Approved Apps

Atlassian announced today that BigBrassBand is a launch partner for Atlassian's new Data Center approved apps. Git Integration for Jira is now listed on the Atlassian Marketplace as a Data Center approved app

Barcelona, Spain (PRUnderground) September 3rd, 2018

“The Data Center approved apps program is the culmination of a year’s worth of work to establish new app development and testing criteria for Marketplace apps used in Data Center environments,” said Laura Della Torre, Head of Business Operations, Ecosystem. “Our launch partners were an integral part of this process – it wouldn’t have been possible without their help and support.”

In order to be approved for the program, vendors must build and test their apps to a rigorous, Data Center-specific standard. This includes how the apps handle cache operations, support required databases, implement locking and availability in clustered environments, and manage event handlers, just to name a few. The apps are then verified by Atlassian before they are listed on the Atlassian Marketplace.

To learn more, please visit https://www.atlassian.com/blog/enterprise/data-center-approved-apps

About BigBrassBand

BigBrassBand LLC is a U.S. based company that provides software to deeply integrate Git source code control repositories with Atlassian Jira. Founded in 2009, the company supports over 5,000 organizations across 80 countries.