Big & Fabulous Is Headed To The London Book Fair March 14-16

Look for Award Winning Author, Randi M Sherman's lasts humor novel Big & Fabulous at the LBF, Combined Book Exhibit booth #6C99

(PRUnderground) March 7th, 2017

Award winning author Randi M Sherman has not only grabbed hold of her audience’s funny-bones, she has also the ear of the Plus Size Nation with her latest novel, Big & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles .

The emphasis is on positive self-image as Sherman combines this important message with her funny insight and bitingly smart character. Inside the covers of BIG & Fabulous, readers will find no shortage of acidly hilarious accounts of the highs and lows of living life in a big and fabulous body.

“It is especially nice to read about a plus size woman who not only has no desire to diet but who also loves her body as it is and always has.” Body Positive Babe, Life Style Blogger

Meet Brenda Cankles. Imperfect, impervious and improving, Brenda Cankles is an unlikely heroine. Unfazed by the enduring censure of society, she is determined to realize the fabulous life that she has always believed is her destiny.

All rights are available for two of Randi Sherman’s latest humor novels: The Lobby and Big & Fabulous. Pubmatch.com

After last year’s multiple award winning novel, THE LOBBY, about the comings and goings and most comedic intersections in San Francisco’s swankiest hotel lobby, Sherman’s latest novel, BIG & Fabulous. The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles is receiving fabulous reviews too.

Readers find Brenda to be a fantastically real person, sometimes struggling to fit in, but mostly giving the rest of the world the mother-lovin’ bird. From her clunky childhood, through her stumbling yet optimistic adolescence to her full-figured and unapologetic emergence into adulthood, Brenda is a special brand of warrior. She is big, bold and beautiful. While the quirky cast of characters who surround her is eternally insistent that Brenda live her life in the background and fit into society’s mold, she will have none of it.

“Big & Fabulous is one of those rare books that makes you smile as you’re reading, and then sigh a bit as you turn the last page.” Readers Favorite, 5 Stars

Author, Randi Sherman’s experience as a stand-up comedienne is evident. One reviewer describers her as a “frighteningly perceptive, funny and powerful woman,” and another says, “ …readers will be kept reading and laughing throughout.”

BIG & Fabulous, The Life and Times of Brenda Cankles is Sherman’s fifth novel, her fourth The Lobby has won 17 Awards for Humor and General Fiction. Her other books include: The Truth About Caroline (2015), Caroline Starts Over (2014) and Paula Takes A Risk (2012). www.randimshermanbooks.com

Look for BIG & Fabulous in the IBPA booth #6C99 at the London Book Fair and at the BEA in late-May. Rights and options are available. For more information look on PUB Match, randimshermanbooks.com or contact info@randimshermanbooks.com

Big & Fabulous is available through all favorite online booksellers. Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, iTunes and more.

About Randi M Sherman Books