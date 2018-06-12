Big Data a $65 Billion market in 2018, says SNS Telecom & IT

Dubai, UAE (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

SNS Telecom & IT‘s latest research report indicates that global spending on Big Data technology is expected to surpass $65 Billion by the end of 2018.

Originally used as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases, the scope of Big Data has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.

The key findings of the report include:

With ongoing advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, Big Data analytics initiatives are beginning to leverage sophisticated deep learning systems with an autonomous sense of judgment – to enable a range of applications from chatbots and virtual assistants to self-driving vehicles and precision medicine.

In order to analyze data closer to where it is collected, Big Data and advanced analytics technologies are increasingly being integrated into edge environments, including network nodes, numerous industrial machines and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Oracle’s recent acquisition of enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com – in a bid to beef up its capabilities in machine learning and Big Data for predictive analytics, and Google’s acquisition of Big Data application platform provider Cask Data.

