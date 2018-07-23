Beyond Your Backyard Inks National Distribution Deal

NETA picks up "Beyond Your Backyard" for national syndication on public television stations

New York, NY (PRUnderground) July 23rd, 2018

Beyond Your Backyard, hosted by Erik the Travel Guy (www.erikthetravelguy.com) which is broadcast on public television has been picked up for national distribution for season one.

The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association that serves public television licensees and educational entities in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, connecting public television people and ideas, by providing quality programming, educational resources, professional development, management support, and national representation.

Erik Hastings, aka “Erik The Travel Guy”, is the host and Executive Producer of Beyond Your Backyard and is thrilled with the partnership with NETA. “The team and I are so happy to partner with NETA. We have always admired their dedication to quality educational programming. We are delighted.”

Hastings has worked closely with Blue Ridge PBS, a four (4)-time regional Emmy Award winner for documentaries and community service, in launching Beyond Your Backyard, and has been an integral part of the series’ national distribution strategy. As the region’s storyteller, Blue Ridge PBS offers outstanding informational, educational and cultural programming, along with an award-winning local production team devoted to regional issues and interests.

“Through our multiple public media platforms, Blue Ridge PBS helps paint a picture of what the world is like every day,” says William Anderson, executive vice president. “What better way to help our viewers experience the joy of travel by providing the opportunity to visit these places and experience their unique treasures. Using the camera’s eye and energetic conversation, Beyond Your Backyard offers a diverse perspective on each new destination. This program is designed to appeal to the most seasoned world travelers and also to those who are just looking for a weekend getaway.”

Founded in 1967, Blue Ridge PBS is the sole public multimedia enterprise serving 4 million individuals in portions of five states. The station’s coverage area includes southwestern Virginia and bordering counties in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina. Based in Roanoke, Va., Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of three channels: WBRA-TV 15.1, Southwest Virginia PTV 15.2 and Blue Ridge PBS Kids 15.3.

Season One of Beyond Your Backyard is set for a feed date of September 5, 2018.

Online media kit:

http://www.erikthetravelguy.com/bybmediakit.html

About Erik the Travel Guy

Erik the Travel Guy inspires people to travel, explore and learn – whether in their own backyard or around the world. He is on a mission to get more people traveling more often, staying longer and experiencing the true joy of travel.

Erik Hastings is Erik The Travel Guy and he has spent his entire life on stage, behind a microphone and in front of the camera. In 2006, he developed a new brand of experiential, online travel videos and to this day, he has never looked back. Today, Erik serves as Managing Editor and Host for Beyond Your Backyard – a 30-minute educational travel television series for public broadcasting.