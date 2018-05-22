Beyond McCarron’s Corner is a Journey Back in Time That Turns the Tide of The American Revolution

Sassy Winslow falls through a hole in time and turns the tide for the Americans to win the war when she provides vital information.

A fascinating interview with Sharon K. Middleton about her latest book, Beyond McCarron’s Corner: Sassy’s Story, a fictional tale about a woman who is transported back in time to the Revolutionary War era, can be found here from Authors Reading.

Sassy and Owen Winslow were historical experts on the Revolutionary War and the Culpers, Washington’s spy ring. After her husband dies unexpectedly, Sassy struggles to find new meaning in her life. When she goes exploring in the Cohutta Wilderness, she falls through a hole in time, and finds herself in the Indian Territory in 1778, falling in love with Big Sexy Will Selk.

Will Selk, one of Washington’s spies, falls in love with the spunky widow who came to live at McCarron’s Corner after her husband’s death. When he learns she came from Beyond, both Will and the Commander-in-Chief are eager to pick the historian’s knowledge of the American Revolution – and in the process, Washington identifies the Culper Ring’s Madame X, who turns the tide for the patriots to win the war when Sassy provides vital information.

Beyond McCarron’s Corner was released on February 15, 2018.

Copies of {Beyond McCarron’s Corner} are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

