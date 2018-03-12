Beyonce and Jay-Z Promo Code for Field Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Beyonce and Jay-Z field seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all "On the Run II" tour dates, add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source for authentic Beyonce and Jay-Z presale tickets in conjunction with their 2018 “On the Run II” tour. This exciting tour will have both European and North American legs. The North American tour dates begin on June 25th in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium and this leg will culminate on October 2nd at BC Place in Vancouver, BC.

2018 Beyonce and Jay-Z “On The Run II” (OTR II) North America Tour Dates:

July 25 in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 in Washington, DC at FedEx Field

July 30 in Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

August 2 in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

August 5 in Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium

August 8 in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium

August 10 in Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

August 13 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field

August 18 in Buffalo, NY at New Era Field

August 23 in Nashville, TN at Vanderbilt Stadium

August 25 in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 29 in Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium

August 31 in Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

September 11 in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium

September 13 in New Orleans, LA at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15 in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

September 19 in Phoenix, AZ at University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22 in Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl

September 27 in San Diego, CA at SDCCU Stadium

September 29 in Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

October 2 in Vancouver, BC at BC Place

The original “On the Run Tour” in 2014 was a co-headlining stadium tour featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z. This highly successful joint tour came soon after the two had finished their own solo tours: Beyonce’s “The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” and Jay-Z’s “Magna Carter World Tour” between 2013 and 2014. The tour’s name is a spin off from the 2013 song “Part II (On the Run)”, included on Jay-Z’s album Magna Carta Holy Grail, in which Beyonce features.

