Bey MGA Announces Launch Offering Low-Cost Sewer Line Insurance Coverage

Sewer line failure can end up being a huge expense to a homeowner. Bey MGA is offering a unique insurance coverage to help protect against this kind of potential disaster

Not many people realize their homeowner’s insurance coverage often does not cover their external sewer lines. This means should a problem arise, they are left responsible to pay for repairs and damage completely out of pocket. The good news is Bey MGA, who recently announced their launch, is answering the call for help in this area. The New York-based company, offer low-cost sewer line insurance coverage in NY, NJ, PA and IL, that delivers both security and peace of mind, to forward-thinking homeowners. 2018 will see the service expand to also be available to TX, OK, GA, TN, and AR customers.

“We are here to insure the gap that currently exists in most basic homeowner insurance,” commented Michael Averill, Executive Vice President of Bey MGA. “The fact is homes across the US are aging and that means it is only a matter of time, not if – but when, their sewer line breaks. Without insurance coverage in this area, the costs can truly be catastrophic.”

According to the company, the exterior sewer line is the piece of line that runs from the foundation of a home out to where the homeowner’s property ends. Of course, with time, this section of sewer line ages and sooner or later experiences problems. With homeowner’s insurance only providing coverage for sewer line within the home, this makes the coverage offered by Bey MGA quite needed and vital. Bey MGA uses a top-rated insurance carrier and covers breaks or tears in the outside sewer line (subject to the policy’s provisions) up to policy limits. A number of different sewer line insurance options are available, and professionals from the company’s customer service team are always willing to discuss what may be the optimal choice for a homeowner based on their needs and resources available.

Feedback for the young company has been positive across the board.

A recent Bey MGA insurance client from New York remarked, after experiencing a sewage line break, “I just have to say that you guys are wonderful! Not only was your claim team considerate, they walked us through the process step-by-step. Within an hour, your adjuster was working with our plumber. Within two days, our repairs were complete, and our lives were back to normal.”

