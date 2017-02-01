Between The Bread Teams Up With Wellness In The Schools To Teach Students How To Cook Healthy Meals

Between The Bread, Manhattan’s premiere enterprise for gourmet catering and events services and fresh-casual eateries, announced today that it is partnering with Wellness In The Schools (WITS), a city-based national non-profit that teaches healthy eating, environmental awareness and fitness as important lifestyle choices for kids in public schools.

As part of the partnership, Between The Bread will become a Chef Partner at an NYC school, PS 87, where they will host cooking demonstrations and tastings of healthy recipes. The goal is to encourage students to discover new foods and develop healthy eating habits. Students will also have the opportunity to visit Between The Bread’s eateries, meet with the chefs, tour the kitchen and see firsthand how daily meals are prepared there.

Over one-third of children under the age of 18 in the United States are overweight or obese. Children spend about 12,000 hours in school between kindergarten and high school graduation, making the classroom an ideal environment to shape their wellness behavior.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Between the Bread,” said Marjorie Wolfson, Managing Director at WITS. “Between The Bread chefs are serving a tasting of signature salads at PS 87, and are also planning a field trip to one of the eateries. What a great way for students to make the connection to fresh, seasonal ingredients, and a treat to see the behind the scenes of a restaurant. We feel so lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with Between The Bread.”

“We see our customers making smart food choices every day at our eateries,” says Between The Bread Partner and Director of Growth Strategies, Jon Eisen. “And we realize it’s important to instill these healthy habits at a young age. That’s why we’re so excited to work with WITS to help generate a new level of food education in New York City schools. We hope to explore everything from ecological farming to seasonal nutrition so that children can fundamentally learn healthy and smart ways of eating.”

The partnership kicks off in February with a series of events at PS 87, including a smoothie and salad tasting led by Jon Eisen. Later in the spring, the kids will take a field trip to Between The Bread’s kitchens, to see how meals are prepared on a daily basis. Through it all, students will be encouraged to share what they’ve learned with family and friends, amplifying the impact beyond the students and into the community at large.

About Wellness in the Schools:

Wellness in the Schools (WITS) inspires healthy eating, environmental awareness and fitness as a way of life for kids in public schools. Through meaningful public/private partnerships with school leadership, teachers, chefs, coaches, parents and kids, WITS develops and implements programs that provide healthy foods, healthy environments and opportunities for regular play to help kids learn and grow. WITS programs serve approximately 50,000 public school children across the United States.

About Between The Bread

A NYC staple since 1979, Between The Bread is a leading, full service catering business and chain of fresh-casual eateries. Between The Bread’s offerings have stayed consistent since its origin – fresh poultry and fish paired with locally sourced, seasonal vegetable sides and grains. Between The Bread has three locations in Manhattan.