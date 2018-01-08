Better Ways to Live Reveal Secrets to Quick Healthy Fat Loss With The Keto Beginning Program

Being able to eat many of the things a person loves while burning off bodyfat sounds like a dream. The Keto Beginning Program proves it can be done.

Canberra, Australia (PRUnderground) January 8th, 2018

A growing number of insiders and experts agree, if someone wants to lose weight in a healthy way, experience more energy and even happiness a high fat, low carbohydrate diet, followed smartly is the way to go. The question is where to start. Better Ways to Live have recently made that much more simple announcing they are now offering The Keto Beginning Program, written by author and diet authority Leanne Vogel. The program has quickly won praise for both its simplicity and the hardcore results it delivers.

“When most people try to lose weight, they obsess about counting calories or running on treadmills, or following some new fitness trend,” commented a spokesperson from Better Ways to Live. “We all know the results… maybe a few pounds lost, but they come right back. The Keto Beginning Program will get the fat off and keep it off when followed. Plus it makes the person following the program feel great. The big thing is having the initiative to take action, get the program and jump on board.”

According to The Keto Beginning Program, mastering the balance of healthy fats, protein and carbs in a daily meal plan can quickly transform a person’s body from something they want to cover up in baggy clothes to an appealing, attractive and compelling piece of art. Most other diet and exercise systems skip the secrets revealed in the program, instead spending their time focused on other issues and factors that make only slight differences that take a very long time to influence bodyweight and shape. Healthy fats and keeping carbs under control, bringing a body into fat burning ketosis is the master key, a life changing body transformation.

The Keto Beginning Program is delivered digitally and the package contains both a complete guide and a full 30-day eating plan.

Early feedback for the program has been passionate.

Chris S., from California, recently said in a five-star review, “I had gained a nasty 35lbs of fat after a knee injury and had to stop running. Tried a few different diets that were absolute failures. On one I actually gained weight! Three weeks on The Keto Beginning Program and I am very, very close to my target weight. I’ve even adjusted my goal because I think I can even end up looking better than I originally planned! Fully recommended.”

