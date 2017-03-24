Bethany Beach Ocean Suites & Coastal Athlete to Offer Free Summer Cross Training Classes for Guests

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott will offer complimentary cross training sessions for their guests throughout the summer season.

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott, which is ranked #1 in Tripadvisor’s guest reviews of hotels in Bethany Beach, DE, will offer complimentary cross training sessions for their guests throughout the summer season. The boot camp style classes are a partnership with local fitness studio Coastal Athlete and will debut on Memorial Day weekend. All classes will be held on the beach and will be led by Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Trevor Hurd, owner of Coastal Athlete.

“Trevor’s Beach Boot Camp was incredibly successful last summer, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with him and share it with our adult guests as a complimentary amenity,” says Allyson Knight, Activities Director at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. “Kids will also have a blast with his exciting Ninja Fitness class, which will give a great workout to young athletes as well as kids who are looking for a fun new way to play and be active.”

Details about the two classes are as follows:

Kids Ninja Fitness

The first and only workout of its kind in the Delmarva area.

Open to boys and girls, ages 7 to 13.

Activities will include low-level body weight exercises; cardio interval training; obstacle training; game play that’s focused on speed, multi-directional movement and hand-eye coordination; and a cool down.

Equipment will include agility ladders, speed cones, sandbags, medicine balls, resistance bands, and balance beams, mini-trampolines, steps, pillars, and cargo nets.

Beach Boot Camp

A safe workout that allows participants to challenge themselves and work as a fitness team.

Open to men, women, boys, and girls of any fitness level, ages 14 years and up.

Activities will include bodyweight training, calisthenics, speed and agility training, core training, functional strength training, and flexibility work.

Equipment will include agility Ladders, speed cones, sandbags, medicine balls, resistance bands, and exercise mats.

“Both Kids Ninja Fitness and Beach Boot Camp exclusively use bodyweight exercises, which deliver a workout that’s challenging and non-intimidating,” says Hurd, a former All-American tennis player who has been operating Coastal Athlete since 2014. “The bodyweight exercise approach has delivered great results for my studio clients as well as the participants in my previous beach boot camps – and I know that this year’s participants will really enjoy it.

Beach Boot Camp and Kids Ninja Fitness will be complimentary for guests of Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott. Admission for non-guests will be $10 per session, payable directly to the instructor. Classes will be held on the beach at Garfield Parkway, just steps from the hotel. Beach Boot Camp will be held on Monday and Thursday at 8:00AM, and Kids Ninja Fitness will be held on Tuesday and Saturday at 9:00AM, both beginning on May 27. No RSVP or sign-up is needed to participate. For more information about the classes, contact Trevor Hurd/Coastal Athlete at (423) 260-0272. For guests who would like additional details about the classes, contact Bethany Beach Ocean Suites at (302) 539-3200.

