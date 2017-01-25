Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Announces Full Schedule of 2017 Community and Charitable Partnerships

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites by Marriott (BBOS), which was profiled as the best full-service luxury hotel in Bethany Beach by international travel review site Tripatini.com, will be partnering with six local community and charitable organizations throughout 2017. In addition to these partnerships, the hotel will also work directly with the town of Bethany Beach on a variety of initiatives to benefit area residents.

“Even though we’ve only been open since July of 2015, it’s been our top priority to team up with groups that provide valuable services for our community and the region,” says Katherine Saad, Director of Sales and Marketing for Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. “Given our location, accommodations, and facilities, there’s a lot that we’re able to contribute to support their amazing work and help make their events successful.”

BBOS began their 2017 community initiatives with a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, which has become an annual festivity in Bethany Beach. The free event, which took place on the boardwalk near the hotel’s beachfront, began at 10:30pm on 12/31 and featured the ceremonial dropping of a seven foot beach ball at midnight. DJ music, free party favors, gift bags, and hot chocolate were furnished by the hotel and their culinary partners 99 Sea Level Restaurant to over 250 local revelers.

“Bethany Beach Ocean Suites has improved the quality of life in our town and our surrounding communities,” says Lew Killmer, Vice Mayor of Bethany Beach. “Their dedicated commitment to Bethany Beach and their support of local charitable organizations will be a driving force of positive change throughout the year.”

The hotel will also be partnering with the following organizations in 2017:

Focus Multisports

A non-profit organization that organizes races to benefit local charitable organizations, including Athletes to End Alzheimer’s and the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

BBOS provides complimentary use of the hotel’s lobby for Focus Multisports’ event registration and packet pick-up, as well as free beverages for the events’ participants and spectators.

Justin’s Beach House

A charitable organization that supports and maintains a home in Bethany Beach where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoyment.

BBOS will provide complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the organization’s annual Beauty on the Beach fundraising event and donate a free two-night stay as a raffle prize.

Delaware Botanic Gardens

A sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware.

BBOS has donated complimentary meeting rooms and guest rooms to support the organization’s fundraising initiatives.

Ryan Scott Kappes Foundation

A charitable organization that provides financial assistance to families of critically ill children across the United States so that they can remain together during extended hospitalizations.

BBOS provides complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the Foundation’s annual fundraising event.

St. Ann’s Men’s Club

A charitable organization that provides a variety of services to the Bethany Beach community – including donating books to area schoolchildren, running an emergency fund for local families and individuals in need of assistance, and funding the packing and delivery of meals to needy community members.

BBOS provides complimentary hosting in its Blue Water Ballroom for the Club’s annual fundraising event.

Operation SEAs the Day

A charitable organization that organizes and facilitates a beach week event for wounded soldiers and their families.

BBOS will provide complimentary rooms for soldiers and their families who visited Bethany Beach for the event.

“There’s no doubt that the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites reflects the best spirit and generosity that our area has to offer,” says Ernie Felici, co-founder of Focus Multisports. “Local and regional charities benefit by their hosting of fundraising events that otherwise would have caused a financial and logistical burden. The combination of their staff, location, facilities, and amenities make them a special member of our community, and all of the organizations with which they work are fortunate to have them as a partner.”

Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, the only luxury hotel on the Bethany Beach waterfront, combines modern touches with soothing natural elements. Located directly on the boardwalk in beautiful Bethany Beach, Delaware, our 112 ocean suites feature comfortable, spacious rooms, tranquil views, and one mile of sandy beaches in the heart of Bethany Beach.