Best: Why Word of Mouth Advertising is The Best Value a Business Can Have

Best, is about why you should only hire the best, the thoroughbreds, to sustain your business over the next five years. Teaching your management team to lead from behind.

Bradenton, FL (PRUnderground) August 31st, 2018

Best isn’t just a how to book for setting up a word of mouth referral program – although it is that too – but it traces back to the source point all that needs to be done within a company for good word of mouth advertising to occur. It’s more than putting together a referral system with appropriate rewards and incentives, it’s more than identifying and engaging a team of evangelical promotes for your business, it’s more than hiring and grooming a crew of talented thoroughbreds to be your staff. The whole process actually starts with you, as the CEO, and you clarifying the vision you want for your business, the vision of being the Best.

It is the essence of “nice.” What are the definitions of “nice”? “Agreeable, pleasant, delightful, attractive, kind, thoughtful, considerate, modest, well mannered, and having high standards.” Exactly all those qualities any consumer is looking for-but too seldom finding-in today’s business world. “Being nice” is how customers want to be treated, and if they are treated nicely, they’ll sing your praises as a business far and wide.

“This book is definitely insightful. Jim Russell brought up a lot of good points about overcoming the challenges of getting just the right fit for your company. I’m definitely planning on implementing some of his suggestions during my interviewing process. This is a new view into how to look for as well as to be the best.” – Tara Rixey, Account Manager/Recruiter, Hire the Winners

“I would like to say this is one of the best books I have ever read on how to run a business any kind of business, it’s very basic and very good” – Attorney Thomas J Ford of Boston, Massachusetts

Copies of Best: If You Want the Best, You Need to Already Be the Best are available at all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Black Rose Writing

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Christopher Miller / Social Media & Marketing Expert, Black Rose Writing

pr@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.