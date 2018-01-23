Best Senior Dating Site, Senior Match, Has Released Its New Version Senior Dating App

New York, United States (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Senior Match, the best senior dating site that focuses on over 50 dating and senior dating, declared that they have released the new version of their senior dating app.

“It’s easier for senior people using our new version app,” said Brain Chen, the Chief Technical Officer of senior match.”The new vision is more user-friendly, which features a streamlined interface, as well as easier ways to create dating profiles, comments, and contact other members.Senior dating must be easy and simple.This is what we have learned from our members. Thanks for the senior match members’ feedbacks. Our senior match app is better and better.”

With the new version of senior match app, members can search for other senior singles living in their locations in a better way. They can find like-minded singles based on a big database of senior match.Members of senior match can meet, date, and travel together.The more you fill in your profile, the more chance you will be suggested to all members by senior match system.

For members’ safety and privacy, senior match review all profiles manually.Senior match will never sell or rent any personally identifiable information to any third party organizations.Members can also get a prize by reporting suspected members or make a suggestion.

“Senior dating is a bit different from normal dating,” said Antony White, the Co-founder of senior match.” senior singles need a simple way of dating.That’s what we want to do for them too.There’s one thing we should celebrate.We have received 10k+ successful stories from senior match members yearly.It’s a big happiness to see our members find their true love on senior match.We are so glad to know that what we do is meaningful! “

The new version app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

About Senior Match

Senior Match is the largest senior dating community since 2001.It provides great dating features on PC site, mobile site, ios app and Android app.The minimum age of senior match member is 30.Most senior match members are over 50.It’s a professional senior dating site for senior singles find love or meet friends.