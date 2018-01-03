Best Selling Pure CBD Oil From Last Year Continues As Consumer Favorite in 2018 Says CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) January 3rd, 2018

The top selling pure CBD oil brand from last year continues its’ robust performance in 2018 on CBDReVu, the consumer favorite information supermarket for CBD products, see here http://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

This continued strong sales performance comes after CBDReVu selected the brand as the Best Value CBD last June. The brand distinguishes itself as it is both organic and pure and has the best customer satisfaction policy among the various CBD products. The company producing the brand offers consumers the ability to buy with total comfort by stating a strong 90 Day Money Back Customer Satisfaction Guarantee. This along with exceptionally competitive pricing helped result in the brands’ selection as the best pure CBD oil value by CBDReVu.com.

Consumers can find ratings and reviews of most of the popular pure CBD oil brands based on a 5-Star rating system. Additional, shoppers will find up-and-coming lesser-known CBD brands reviewed, rated and profiled. Current recently updated CBD oil reviews on CBDReVu include the following well known brands; CBDPure, CBDPet, Receptra Naturals, Green Gorilla CBD, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NU Leaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Bluebird Botanicals, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, Charlotte’s Web from the Stanley Brothers by CW Hemp, Restorative Botanicals, and more with new reviews and updated reviews being added monthly.

CBDReVu has emerged as on of the few indispensible information portals on the web specializing in CBD products. However, CBDRevu is not a store and doesn’t sell products or do transactions. The company is largely advertiser supported and has a broad following in the US, Canada and Europe.

The ingredient CBD sold in the US comes mostly from industrial hemp. The compound in pot that results in a high is THC, not cannabidiol. Most cannabidiol brands have minute or zero levels of THC. Both legal and black-market marijuana tends to have low levels of CBD as recreational cannabis is geared towards producing a euphoric effect. So, over the decades recreational marijuana has been cultivated to contain higher levels of THC and lower levels of CBD. However, as the nutritional and fitness industry has embraced CBD, demand has been significant for the CBD ingredient with zero or near-zero levels of THC creating a whole other dimension to the cannabis and hemp markets.

