Best-selling Novelist, Ron Barak’s The Amendment Killer, Now Available in Audio Format

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

Best-selling novelist, Ron Barak’s hot new book, THE AMENDMENT KILLER, a Brooks/Lotello Thriller, is now out on audio. The exciting story is narrated by the distinguished Chris Andrew Ciulla, known for his work on The Equalizer, The Finest Hours, and The Magnificent Seven.

The Story

“We have your granddaughter. Here’s what you need to do.” That’s the text message Supreme Court Justice Arnold Hirschfeld receives as hearings commence in the U.S. Supreme Court to determine the fate of the 28th Amendment – enacted to criminalize abuse of power on the part of our political representatives. Hirschfeld’s precocious and feisty 11-year-old diabetic granddaughter Cassie, brutally kidnapped to control her grandfather’s swing vote upholding or invalidating the amendment, watches her insulin pump running dry and wonders which poses her greatest threat, the kidnappers or the clock. All the while Hirschfield wonders whether the fate of the country is worth his granddaughter’s life.

The Audiobook

Listen to a sample of the audiobook here: http://bit.ly/TAKAudioBookSample

The audiobook can be purchased here: https://ronaldsbarak.com/buy/

The Amendment Killer is now available for purchase in all formats: hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audio book. More information at www.ronaldsbarak.com and www.ronaldsbarak.com/buy/.

About Ron Barak

Ron Barak is an Olympic athlete, law school honors graduate, an experienced courtroom lawyer, and himself a diabetic, Barak is uniquely qualified to write this suspenseful novel which will appeal to all political and legal thriller aficionados. Ron and his wife, Barbie, and the four-legged members of their family reside in Pacific Palisades, California. For more about Ron and his writing, go to www.ronaldsbarak.com.