Best-Selling Novelist, Ron Barak’s THE AMENDMENT KILLER Free Study Guide Download Now Available

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 5th, 2018

Best-selling novelist Ron Barak announces the launch of his Study Guide. It’s a 40-page sampler with questions and thoughts about THE AMENDMENT KILLER, free to download. The Study Guide is a great way to get a preview of the novel as well as to prompt discussions about the issues raised by it, whether for a book club or just within one’s own family. Visit here to find links to the free Study Guide https://ronaldsbarak.com/buy/.

Consider, for example, the following:

Are voters free to amend the U.S. Constitution? On their own? If so, how many votes would it take to enact such an amendment?

How many votes should it take? Is there a difference between “would” and “should”? Would the answers to these questions be different today than when the present Constitution was first adopted over 200 years ago? Should they be? How would someone answer these questions? On what basis?

Does the U.S. Supreme Court follow the law or make the law? If you were a Supreme Court Justice, how would someone answer that question? Is the answer to this question decided by the law, by politics, or by morality, “right” from “wrong”?

What if a journalist figured out what was going on behind the scenes. Would it be their duty to reveal the true story to the public? Even if it would mean the young girl’s certain death?

What if a lawyer was hired to argue the amendment’s lawfulness before the Supreme Court and also figured out what was going on behind the scenes? Would it be their duty to represent the best interests of their client and persist if they knew it would cause the young girl’s death? Could they even report what they knew to the authorities if that might lead to the young girl’s death?

When are these questions answered by legal principles? When are they answered by moral principles? What if these two sets of principles lead to conflicting answers? When can the law be stretched? When can someone take the law into their own hands?

THE AMENDMENT KILLER SYNOPSIS

“We have your granddaughter. Here’s what you need to do.” That’s the text message Supreme Court Justice Arnold Hirschfeld receives as hearings commence in the U.S. Supreme Court to determine the fate of the 28th Amendment – enacted to criminalize abuse of power on the part of our political representatives. Hirschfeld’s precocious and feisty 11-year-old diabetic granddaughter Cassie brutally kidnapped to control her grandfather’s swing vote upholding or invalidating the amendment, watches her insulin pump running dry and wonders which poses her greatest threat, the kidnappers or the clock. All the while Hirschfield wonders whether the fate of the country is worth his granddaughter’s life.

The Amendment Killer is now available for purchase in all formats: hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. More information at www.ronaldsbarak.com and https://ronaldsbarak.com/buy/.

About Ron Barak

Ron Barak is an Olympic athlete, law school honors graduate, an experienced courtroom lawyer, and himself a diabetic, Barak is uniquely qualified to write this suspenseful novel which will appeal to all political and legal thriller aficionados. Ron and his wife, Barbie, and the four-legged members of their family reside in Pacific Palisades, California. For more about Ron and his writing, go to www.ronaldsbarak.com.