Best-selling Fintech Author Brett King Eyes Blockchain Banking Startup Humaniq

Humaniq, a banking 4.0 fintech startup that uses Blockchain technology, caught the attention of renowned futurologist and best-selling author Brett King in a recent Facebook post. Brett quoted a recent CoinTelegraph article about Humaniq’s efforts to bring mobile banking services to over 2 billion unbanked people.

“We’re very happy to see that our work is starting to get noticed by influential people like Brett King,” stated Alex Fork, the founder of Humaniq. “We’ve got a strong team and the value proposition of our project is easy to get behind. You can call it humanitarian capitalism, profits with a purpose, or whatever you like, but Humaniq is going to be provide real value to millions of people and give them access to the global economy, and that’s a mission that a lot of individuals in the fintech industry are very supportive of.”

Brett King is quite famous for writing several influential books, including Banking 3.0, where he expounded on the future death of traditional banking and a move to more nimble and customer oriented financial service apps. As one of the leading voices in the fintech world, it’s a big honor to get a mention from him.

While Banking 3.0 details the explosion of the cloud, mobile app banking, and the de-banked (customers who don’t really need a bank for anything but the backend payment processing services), Humaniq is Banking 4.0. The key evolution is that Banking 4.0 uses blockchain technology to further enhance the services and expand upon the services and technologies introduced with Banking 3.0.

“Humaniq is a Banking 4.0 app, using Ethereum blockchain and smart contracts to provide banking infrastructure in regions that have never had access to banks before,” explained Alex Fork. “We’re going much further with Humaniq, adding in the capability for P2P lending, insurance services, credit, and data security, all from the same app. 3rd party companies will plug their services into our network and offer them directly to our clients, which is something no bank has traditionally ever done.”

Humaniq’s main goal is to create an Ethereum Blockchain based banking app that will bring mobile banking to an audience of two billion people who currently don’t have access to banking services. Starting with an ICO in February that runs through April 5th, Humaniq intends to have a prototype by May, initial test in July, and begin global rollout in September. See more at http://www.humaniq.co

