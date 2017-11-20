Best Powerbeats 3 & 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: Eye See 360 Publish Top Deals of 2017

Eye See 360 have published their official round-up of the best Beats by Dre Powerbeats Black Friday discounts for 2017.

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) November 20th, 2017

Deal comparison website Eye See 360 have been tracking the best Black Friday deals on Powerbeats wireless headphones. They have identified the following as the best deals available for 2017:

The Powerbeats range of in-ear headphones are designed with runners and athletes in mind. They have been noted for their impressive sound quality, battery life and comfort. This year we’re seeing online retailers offer deals on the latest Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones as well as older models.

Deal experts at Eye See 360 track the price of popular products to help online shoppers save money each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Forecasters are already predicting that Black Friday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Most retailers start running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and continue until Cyber Monday a week later.

Follow the team at Eye See 360 as they continue to post the best Powerbeats wireless headphones Black Friday deals on their website.

About Eye See 360

Eye See 360 started out as a specialist camera website, providing reviews and news about the latest DSLR cameras. They have since expanded and now provide reviews of a wide range of consumer products. Eye See 360 participate in the Amazon Associates program, allowing them to earn income from affiliate links to Amazon.com.