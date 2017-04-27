Best Integrated ERP for Salesforce.com – Intacct BrainSell Presents a live Webinar

BrainSell, a Boston-based business consultancy and ERP experts, will review the best ERP integration for Salesforce— Intacct — in a free webinar for clients and the general public

BrainSell, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar: The Best Integrated ERP for Salesforce.com: Intacct, on Wednesday, May 3rd from 2:00 – 3:00 PM EDT.

BrainSell’s President, Sonja Fridell and Vice President ERP Practice, Kellie Pitt will discuss the advantages of integrating this powerful duo, Intacct and Salesforce.

Attendees will learn the following:

Why Intacct is the leading ERP system for Salesforce users

About Intacct features and pricing

How to streamline quote to cash processes

Benefits of integrating ERP and CRM

Who should join this webinar:

Current Intacct users evaluating CRM systems

Current Salesforce users evaluating ERP systems

Anyone seeking to upgrade their CRM or ERP system

Intacct is an award winning, comprehensive accounting and financial management software solution providing deep financial capabilities, real-time insights and effortless efficiency. Used by thousands of companies worldwide, from start-ups, to nonprofits, to public corporations, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance and sales more productive for all types of businesses. Intacct has also been named the preferred provider of financial applications for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and its subsidiary, CPA.com.

Intacct’s cloud ERP software works seamlessly with Salesforce CRM. With more than a decade of successful results, the integration of these two systems provides users the benefit of quote to cash automation and full visibility between sales and finance. Shorter lead to cash cycles, fewer days of sales outstanding, optimized cash management, reduced operating costs and automated revenue recognition are just some of the many benefits this powerful duo can provide to businesses.

“There are so many Salesforce customers out there who are happy with their CRM, but are on an antiquated accounting or outdated ERP platform,” said Sonja Fridell. “We’re excited to show those users a leading cloud ERP platform that can be so easily integrated to Salesforce. Likewise, Intacct users who are searching for a CRM should look no further. Intacct’s Salesforce integration was built by Intacct on the Salesforce1 platform, and it’s an incredibly solid and feature rich integration.”

In many companies, there are major gaps between sales and finance, and between their CRM and financial systems. Intacct and Salesforce CRM work together to bridge this gap and provide a complete view of every customer. The Intacct CRM integration for Salesforce provides a bidirectional flow of information between sales, customer service and finance allowing critical and time sensitive information to be readily available to each.

“To me, the most exciting part about showing the integration between Salesforce and Intacct is the incredible ease of the relationship,” said Kellie Pitt. “It’s seamless! With Intacct being a Platinum ISV Partner and having a dozen years of working closely with Salesforce, they’ve had plenty of time to hone the tools needed to provide a first-class solution that bridges the gap between finance and sales.”

Ultimately, Salesforce CRM is a game-changing piece of technology for any and every industry — from retail and manufacturing, to real estate, construction and others, helping to increase leads, close more deals faster, and drive customer loyalty and satisfaction. By merging that technology with Intacct, it ensures that sales and financial teams stay on the same page, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.

