Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Compared by Cyber Monday Hero

The online deal specialists at Cyber Monday Hero have revealed the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals for 2017.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) November 26th, 2017

Cyber Monday Hero have revealed the best Dyson deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are:

Dyson manufacture a wide range of high quality vacuum cleaners and hair dryers. Their vacuums are known for their build quality and impressive features. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is an upright vacuum with a ball-point design, powerful suction and adjustable cleaning head that has been noted for its ability to clean on a variety of surfaces.

Cyber Monday Hero lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Black Friday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

As more and more shoppers head to the web to find deals, Black Friday has transitioned into an online sales event and moved away from the in-store sales that often led to chaotic scenes. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Black Friday discounts begin at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday, which lands on 27th November this year.

