Best Apple Watch Series 1 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2017 Revealed by Deal Tomato

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) November 24th, 2017

Deal Tomato have compared Apple Watch Series 1 prices across online retailers to determine the best deals available for Black Friday 2017. These are the best deals:

The Apple Watch series 1 helps you track your daily activity, measure your workout performance and monitor your health via wrist-based heart rate monitors. The Series 1 watch also brings many smartphone functions to your wrist, including Apple Music, messages and Siri voice assistance. Despite being superseded by the Series 2 and 3 versions of the Apple Watch, the Series 1 remains a smartwatch worth considering in 2017.

Deal Tomato scout out discounts on a number of popular consumer goods in time for the Black Friday sales week. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Black Friday discounts begin at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday, which lands on 27th November this year.

