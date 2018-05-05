BERNINA Of America Honored As Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

BERNINA – 2018 Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category, nominated by CD2 Learning, the platform changing the way people learn & grow

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 11 in New York

CD2 Learning is pleased to announce that BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines has been recognized as the 2018 Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category; a category that focuses on organizations with up to 1,000 employees. This award is part of the 16th Annual American Business Awards®, a premier business awards program that focuses on all organizations (public, private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small) who operate in the United States. The Stevie’s, which stemmed from the Greek word that means “crowned” will be presented at a gala being held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

“In partnership with CD2 Learning we are able to utilize an innovative way to demonstrate, train and assess the way our Dealers are selling BERNINA machines to potential customers,” said Paul Ashworth, President, BERNINA of America. “This B2B program features micro courses where our over 400 Dealers can utilize technology to enhance knowledge, which will potentially lead to enhanced product sales.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is changing the way people learn and grow through a scalable cloud platform designed for the modern workforce. Since 2008, we’ve worked with organizations of all sizes to support their digital learning and development needs. We continually create new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the L&D professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows our clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization. For more information, visit www.cd2learning.com

