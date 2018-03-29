Bentley Brandon Announces he Will Challenge Guinness World Record for Most Cars Washed in 8 Hours

Bentley Brandon knows a few things about washing cars. And loves to help those in need. On June 9th he combines these ideas in a special Atlanta fundraising challenge.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

For over two decades hardworking entrepreneur Bentley Brandon has delivered enthusiastically spirited and top quality car washing in the Smyrna, and Atlanta, Georgia area. He’s also won accolades for his love for his company’s extended community and done his best to be constructively socially active. In exciting news, Brandon recently announced he would be putting his car wash experience to good use in a fun challenge to the Guinness World Record of most Cars Washed in Eight Hours. This is being done on June 9th, 2018 to benefit Children Healthcare of Atlanta; a cause that changes kids lives for the better every day. The goal: 100 cars washed, with a smile, in the eight-hour period. Media is invited to attend and document the event, as well as promote the children’s charity.

“This is the biggest challenge of my professional career,” commented the charismatic business owner. “I’ve washed cars in rain, sleet, snow, in every condition you can imagine. Now it’s going to be 100 in eight hours. Knowing who will benefit is my total inspiration.”

Brandon is a self-made Georgia success story. Beginning to wash cars at the age of 13, he has worked hard since, ultimately purchasing his car wash from his last employer at the young age of 23. Along the way he won accolades from the highest public figures imaginable of all political stripes – from former President Obama, to current President Trump, and to many to list in between. Hard work, a positive outlook, and being a service to a growing community is something that clearly wins respect across party lines.

In addition to his work for his business, Brandon is the popular author of “Your Vehicle is an Extension of You”, “Car Care for HER!” and “Road Rage: Going Nowhere Fast”.

The car-washing event will be held June 9th, 2018 in the Cumberland Mall parking lot, with 100 cars from various drivers in-and-around Metro Atlanta being washed. All are welcome to come and root for Bentley Brandon or even against him, but to show support for Atlanta’s children through Children Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information and tickets be sure to visit www.luxurywashusa.com.

About Bentley Brandon

Bentley Brandon first began working for Deep Gloss at the age of thirteen. Over the next several years, Bentley learned as much about the business as he could, and eventually moved into management when he was only eighteen years old. When the previous owner decided to sell the business in the Spring of 2011, Bentley took advantage of the opportunity to operate his own company, at the age of twenty-four, and Luxury Wash was born!

Through Luxury Wash, Bentley offers fast, friendly, and efficient detailing services, with an unmatched level of luxury! Our company is quickly becoming recognized in the metro Atlanta area as the “best-dressed” car wash in the world – our vehicle detailers wear their bow ties with pride. In fact, Bentley and Luxury Wash have become so popular that President Barack Obama personally sent a letter of congratulations after learning about Bentley’s amazing story!

Whether at our home location, our mobile detailing service, or our corporate garage detailing, Luxury Wash “Brings Luxury to every vehicle in the world.”