Bel Air Woman Is a Busy Army Chemist, Marathoner, and Sylvan In-Home Tutor

Bel Air's Megan Cahill is a U.S. Army Research Chemist, a marathon runner, and a provider of Sylvan In-Home tutoring services for children in suburban Baltimore.

Baltimore, MD (PRUnderground) April 24th, 2018

Megan Cahill, a resident of Bel Air, will soon be celebrating her two year anniversary as a Research Chemist at Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility located adjacent to Aberdeen. Along with her work in the lab, Cahill is also a marathon runner as well as a provider of Sylvan In-Home tutoring services for children who live in suburban locales north of Baltimore, including Bel Air, Edgewood, and Fallston.

“My job at APG is to develop and test ways to protect our troops around the globe,” says Cahill, who joined the team at Aberdeen Proving Ground in 2016. “My most recent study was about whether different dirt formulations help to protect a surface from the spread of toxic chemicals. The projects are interesting, challenging, and are helping to keep our service members safe.”

Cahill grew up Northern Virginia and was a 2012 graduate of Oakton High School in Fairfax County, where she was on the cross country team, track team, and club soccer team. In 2016, Cahill graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Chemistry and a minor in Mathematics. She was hired as a Department of Defense contractor after graduating from VT.

In October 2017, Cahill completed the Baltimore Marathon as part of the Baltimore Running Festival. She’s currently training to compete in 10K races this spring, a half marathon during the summer, a full marathon in the fall, and eventually the Boston Marathon in 2020.

In addition to her full time job at APG, Cahill is a private tutor of math and science with the newly launched Sylvan In-Home, which provides personalized one-on-one instruction for kindergarten through high school students. Cahill tutors students of all ages and abilities and integrates Sylvan’s custom educational software, which runs on an iPad, into her tutoring sessions.

“Working with my students in their homes, where it’s convenient for their families, helps them to get the help that they need,” says Cahill. “I want nothing more than to see all of them succeed, and when something finally clicks for them, there really isn’t a better feeling. I feel invested in their education, and the Sylvan In-Home curriculum and software are exceptional supplemental tools that allow them to truly excel.”

About Sylvan In-Home

You want the best for your child, but life can be crazy busy. That’s why our tutors come to you! Sylvan In-Home offers effective tutoring support when and where you need it, so it’s easy for your family. Sylvan students see real results, and your child will too.