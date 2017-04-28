Beauty & Truth’s Erase Repair Beat Sales Forecasts

Beauty & Truth topped first quarter sales predictions, largely due to last quarter's Valentine's Day promotions on skin care products such as anti-aging cream Erase Repair

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRUnderground) April 28th, 2017

Beauty & Truth is a recognized innovator in the skincare and beauty industry. The company manufacturers products like Erase Repair HA, an anti-aging cream, using the highest quality ingredients. Beauty & Truth beat sales forecasts for the first quarter.

Erase Repair HA and other Beauty & Truth products experienced a marked spike in sales volume around Valentine’s Day. As customers sought for better-looking skin in reaction to winter’s harsh climate and anticipation of the romantic holiday, sales of Erase Repair HA and other products spiked. As a result, the company exceeded its first quarter sales forecasts for this year.

“At Beauty & Truth, we try to keep a finger on the pulse of customer needs,” said Rebecca Thompson, Vice President for Product Development. “We know that people want to look their best on Valentine’s Day, and we responded by launching a number of holiday promotions. The high response was evident in our outstanding first-quarter sales volume.”

The promotion featured deals on select Beauty & Truth items. The company’s products use advanced formulas to restore the skin’s natural luminosity. They work on a cellular level to help the skin recover from the stress of environmental toxins.

One of Beauty & Truth’s most popular products includes Erase Repair HA, which aims to support healing the effects of skin aging for a fraction of the price of cosmetic procedures. Erase Repair’s main ingredient, hyaluronic acid, supports the elasticity and firmness of the skin. It nourishes the skin cells and shows significant results-often in just a couple of weeks. Other ingredients include:

shea butter

vegetable collagen

radish root

To learn more about Beauty & Truth’s Erase Repair HA, visit www.EraseRepair.com.

About Erase Repair

Erase Repair HA products are designed to awaken the skin’s true beauty. With the use of the purest ingredients, this exceptional line of skincare nourishes the skin from the inside out. Active ingredients in Erase Repair facilitate in trapping moisture, which in turn hydrates the skin, prevents dryness, and addresses skin woes on a cellular level to minimize signs of stress caused by environmental toxins and irritants.