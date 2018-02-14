Beacon Hotel South Beach is THE Place to Stay for the Miami International Boat Show: Here’s Why!

Heading to the 2018 Miami International Boat Show? We welcome you to the Beacon Hotel South Beach, comfortable stay with lots of great amenities and perks.

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) February 13th, 2018

Miami International Boat Show

Are you planning to head to Miami this February for the 2018 Miami International Boat Show? Many boating enthusiasts are visiting from out of town to check out great seminars, watch demonstrations, and learn new valuable skills. If you’re still planning your Miami getaway, you may be in search of a great oceanfront hotel. We welcome you to the Beacon Hotel South Beach, where we offer a comfortable stay with lots of great amenities and perks.

Here’s why we’re the place to stay for the Miami International Boat Show:

1. Our hotel is right across from the beach and near all the best places to eat and drink

If you’re wanting to stay at a South Beach hotel with a great location, the Beacon Hotel is it! The beach is right across the street so you can enjoy the sun and sand as much as you want. We’re also within walking distance to some of the area’s best eateries and bars. This makes it simple to go out and explore when you’re not at the boat show!

2. Our rooms are comfortable and full of extras that will make your stay more enjoyable

You’ll want a comfortable and relaxing oceanfront hotel room to head back to after each busy day of the show. Each bed features an ultra-comfortable Serta Heavenly Mattress and you’ll love the luxury toiletries and linens. Extras like the In-room Nespresso machine make it easy to relax in your room as long as you’d like!

3. We go above and beyond to make your stay even better

At our boutique hotel, we offer complimentary perks that will take your stay to the next level. This includes access to a 24-hour gym, free daily breakfast and complimentary beach chairs and towels for your use. We want to make sure that you have everything you need during your time in Miami!

If you still need a hotel, we have rooms available at our art deco hotel. If you’re still searching for tickets to the Miami International Boat Show, there are tickets and VIP passes available for purchase. There is plenty of parking and there are shuttle buses for you to use during the event.

Book your stay at our Miami Beach today! We’re in close proximity to the 2018 Miami International Boat Show and we’ll make your stay unique.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.