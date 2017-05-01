Barrier1 introduces patented DDoS Mitigation Services beyond threshold-based technology

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Barrier1, a leader in Intelligent and Automated Threat Management™ has announced their Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Managed Mitigation Services making their threat management approach best in class.

“Up until now, patented approaches to DDoS solutions have been volumetric-based”, said Rob Demopoulos, Vice President of Network Operations, “however, the industry is learning that today’s cyber-attacks are a process, not an individual threat, that includes DDoS”.

By using Intelligent Threat Management, Barrier1 devices can learn from the short burst scanning DDoS attempts that might last for only a minute or two. Through its technology, Barrier1 uses its AARE Intelligent Threat Management engine to gain insight into key attributes of the attack, regardless of transmission size. Then, the Barrier1 patented DDoS approach analyzes the data stream for the clues. Once a DDoS attack is identified, only the packets associated with the DDoS will be eliminated, regardless of volume, origin and duration.

Adds Demopoulos, “Barrier1 DDoS Managed Mitigation approach continues to allow access into a site, blocking all application layer requests while allowing trusted sites”.

Barrier1’s approach to DDoS Managed Mitigation Services goes beyond the bench marks of system requirements. In addition, its flexibility allows it to be managed manually or automated, sit on the edge of a network, or be placed in a Cloud environment.

The first to deliver a Real Time Intelligent and Automated Threat Management Platform, Barrier1 identifies and blocks with extreme accuracy Malware, APTs, Ransomware, Spam and Viruses, and now DDoS. Adding DDoS managed threat capability further demonstrates its commitment to ensuring networks are beyond safe and worry free.

About The Barrier Group

Barrier1® is an integrated security device that provides real-time protection across a wide variety of network threats through its patent pending AARE engine. This state-of-the-art technology coupled with an experienced team of professionals monitoring and reacting to any network threats ensures that the customer security profile is always immediately current and protecting the network environment. That’s why Barrier1 has been recognized as a Leading Innovator by SC Magazine and selected to the Cyber Security Team for Super Bowl 50.