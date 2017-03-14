Barrier1 introduces Advanced Reporting v3

Cyberattacks today are a process. Barrier1 effectively and accurately identifies both the known and the unknown threats, which is not something everyone can do.

(PRUnderground) March 14th, 2017

Barrier1, a leader in Intelligent Threat Management and Automated Threat Management, has released version 3 of Advanced Reporting as part of its newest cyber security technology. The new advanced reporting feature brings the power of dashboards and allows a 360 degree view into what the extensive sensor-based and Intelligent-based technology uncovers.

“We have always had the ability to inspect the various connections with extensive sensory technology that would in turn feed our Advanced Analytic Reaction Engine (AARE) in real time,” said Jim Libersky, President of The Barrier Group. “Now we can display it on the dashboard in such a way that brings greater clarity to all the cyber security activity, right now.”

In addition, Barrier1 is announcing Command Center, which allows visibility into all of the various corporate endpoints where Barrier1 appliances are deployed. This may include a remote sales office, distribution location, branch or district office that will allow each Barrier1 at those locations to use the SIEM feature with the localized Advanced Reporting Model. This brings more visibility, cyber security intelligence and reaction down to a localized area that allows the Command Center to also stay informed in real time.

“We have many organizations that have remote locations of all sizes,” continued Libersky. “They not only want the ability to identify and block cyber activity on a local basis with extreme accuracy, they want to have that visibility as if they were there on site locally, and all in real time.”

Cyberattacks today are a process. And effectively and accurately identifying both the known and the unknown threats is not something everyone can do. Barrier1, with its patented anomalous base detection and reaction engine does, in real-time and with such accuracy that false positives are virtually an unknown. The results far exceed any other approach in the market today and all statements have been proven by live network testing. It is why Barrier1 wins the national awards, like SC Magazine’s Innovation Hall of Fame, three years in a row, and was chosen to be part of the security team for SuperBowl 50.

About The Barrier Group

ABOUT BARRIER1

Barrier1 is owned by The Barrier Group, a privately held Minnesota based corporation that provides security solutions and in real-time. Barrier1® is an integrated security device that provides real-time protection across a wide variety of network threats.

Barrier1® provides better security because of its ability to identify and react to cyber threats in real-time enabled through its patent pending AARE engine. This state-of-the-art technology coupled with an experienced team of professionals monitoring and reacting to any network threats ensures that the customer security profile is always immediately current and protecting the network environment.

To view a Company overview presentation, visit www.thebarriergroup.com