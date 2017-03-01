Bariatric surgery is growing popular in 2017 (Bariatric Surgery 4 Health)

Bariatric surgery, a minimally invasive surgical procedure that produces weight loss and other major health benefits

Bariatric surgery, a minimally invasive surgical procedure that produces weight loss and other major health benefits in overweight and obese patients, has become incredibly popular lately.

Americans in particular are often in need of this surgery, because of the US’ high obesity rates. However, bariatric surgery is too expensive for many Americans, and often is not covered by unfair insurance plans.

Luckily, there is a solution for overweight and obese Americans, and it lies just south of the border.

Medical tourism, or the practice of having medical procedures done in a foreign country so as to save on cost, has become hugely popular in Mexico recently. Many Americans have made the trip to clinics such as Bariatric Surgery 4 Health in sunny Tijuana, Baja California.

Bariatric Surgery 4 Health and other facilities like it are state-of-the-art and only employ doctors with strong reputations and the ability to speak English. Because of their low overhead costs and more simple, fair healthcare laws in Mexico, these facilities can offer the same high quality that American surgeons offer at a fraction of the cost.

Many Americans choose to travel to Mexico for large, expensive procedures such as bariatric surgery. Even after costs like travel and lodging are factored in, the trip as a whole is usually much cheaper than simply getting the same procedure north of the border would be.

About Bariatric Surgery 4 Health

Bariatric Surgery 4 Health is headed by Dr. Tona Vazquez and his team of surgeons, and offers its bariatric services to individuals in both the US and Mexico. Its Tijuana location is conveniently located for travelers from San Diego and the rest of the United States.

Contact: (619) 344-0475 – bariatricsurgery4health@gmail.com – www.bariatricsurgery4health.com

