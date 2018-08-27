Baopowder Celebrates Success Offering Premium 100% Natural African Super Fruit Powder

For health lovers finding an exotic fruit that delivers exceptional amounts of nutrients is exciting. Baopowder is answering that call with their raw baobab powder line.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

It’s well known among experts that elements of the African diet have provided natives of the continent exceptional health benefits stretching back before written history. The surprising thing, for many, is only recently has some of these African fruits and vegetables become better known in the Western world. Some are calling the baobab nutrient-dense fruit the most exciting of these yet. Answering the call for a high-quality, 100% natural and organic baobab option is the company Baopowder, who specialize in delivering a product line of baobab powders that are harvested and prepared property, and expertly watched to be of only the top grade baobab available. The enthusiasm surrounding Baopowder is high among those looking for ways to naturally help optimize their health and vitality.

“Many call baobab ‘The Queen of the Superfruits’ and it is hard to argue with that kind of passionate description because we have seen the facts to back it up,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Its reputation in Africa is unmatched and we have gotten the process of making the powder from the fruit into a science where none of its powerful nutrients are lost along the way.”

According to the experts at Baopowder, the baobab fruit only grows in Africa from one of nine species of the Adasonia tree. The tree it grows from is called affectionately by the African people as “The Tree of Life”. The fruit is the only one in the world to dry naturally while on the branch of its tree. Baobab and Baopowder’s baobab powder products are all vegan, completely organic, gluten-free, and ethically harvested.

In Africa the baobab fruit is used to naturally address many ailments. Unlike most fruits it is low in sugar and calories, as well as being low in sodium. What it does possess in abundance is Vitamin C, prebiotics, calcium, fiber, potassium, zinc, Vitamin A, magnesium, thiamin, B6 and a number of different bioflavonoids. Of course, the health benefit of all of these things, and especially receiving them in an organic nature-based way, is well known and universally established.

Popular ways to consume Baopowder include mixing it into smoothies, straight in just warm or cool water with the option of some lemon, stirred into coconut water, sprinkled on breakfast items like cereal and granola, stirred in yogurt, used as an ingredient in baked products, and much more, limited only by the imagination.

While Baopowder is only now reaching the market, feedback from trial users has been very positive.

Christine S., from Boston, recently said, “I started taking Baopowder in my smoothies with a few other ingredients to help clear up my skin, after reading about it on a natural health website. The effects have been very noticeable and I have been getting compliments only a few weeks into exploring it. The single-serve option is awesome to bring along to work or the gym. Five-stars all the way.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.baopowder.com.

About Baopowder

Baopowder offer powdered fruit from The Tree of Life. Africa’s superfruit, the baobab, which we feel is the most nutritious whole fruit in the world. Explore the 1% of superfruits with Baopowder!