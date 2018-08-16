Bankston Motor Homes Inc. Gave Away $14,794 Travel Trailer to family from New Market, AL on Saturday July 21st, 2018

Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is the first RV Dealer in Huntsville, Alabama to give away a Travel Trailer valued at $14,794! The dealership invited the public to witness this land-mark event!

Huntsville, AL (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is the first RV Dealer in Huntsville, Alabama to give away a Travel Trailer valued at $14,794! The dealership invited the public to witness this land-mark event! Event attendees age 18 and over were eligible to win $3000 in prizes that were given away that day through random drawings. In addition to the $3000 in prizes, TWO attendees were RANDOMLY selected to join the pre-registered, pre-qualified key holders that are driving from GA, KY, TN, and AL to attend this land mark event!

The dealership is so excited that a local family won the travel trailer!! Bankston Motorhomes had qualifiers drive in from KY, GA, and TN to try their luck! So imagine everyone’s surprise when Dustin Clanton stepped up and turned his key in the American Standard lock that was on the Aspen Trail hitch and it worked!!

Dustin said, “” Huge thank you to the wonderful folks at Bankston Motor Homes for holding the travel trailer giveaway today. We’re blown away by the opportunity to give our kiddos the camping experiences I loved as a kid, but in a brand spankin’ new camper. The reality still hasn’t set in yet…”

Chase Baerlin, Operations Manager, said, “We’ve wanted to hold an event like this for a long time. We are looking forward to hearing about the trips they go on in the next few months.”

Mr. Bankston, President, said “We love being able to give back to this community and we hope to hold more exciting events like this in the future!”

Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is one of the largest RV Dealers in the South East

#1 Best in Business Award Winner for 3 years

North Alabama Better Business bureau A+ Rating

About the company: Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is an RV dealer with the largest inventory in the South East, featuring brands like Aspen Trail, Tiffin, Forester, Thor, Winnebago, Lance, Coachman, Little Guy, plus many more! www.BankstonMotorhomes.com

For more details about the dealership, the promotion, or future promotions, please contact Tanya@bankstonmotorhomes.com

About Bankston Motorhomes Inc.

Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is an RV dealer with the largest inventory in the South East, featuring brands like Tiffin, Forester, Thor, Winnebago, Lance, Coachman, LittleGuy, plus many more! • Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is one of the largest RV Dealers in the SouthEast and is a #1 Best in Business Award Winner for 3 years, and maintains a North Alabama Better Business bureau A+ Rating