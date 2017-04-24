Ballot Initiative Strategy Center: The Resistance Beyond 100 Days

The Ballot Initiative Strategy Center (BISC) Director Justine Sarver’s Statement on the First 100 Days of the Trump Administration:

(PRUnderground) April 24th, 2017

“In its first 100 days, the Trump administration has pursued policies that have already harmed, and will continue to harm many people in this country. Trump’s inauguration also galvanized an extraordinary response from people opposing this dangerous agenda — they turned out by the thousands for the Women’s March, stayed home by the thousands for the Day Without Immigrants and flooded Congress with thousands of phone calls.

“While the activism of these past 100 days has been inspiring, we know that to have ongoing success, we must focus on long-term strategy. A large part of that strategy is focused on working with community leaders in states to mobilize voters on issues important to them.

“That’s why we are continuing to focus on our Roadmap to 2020 plan, which centers on passing ballot measures that increase economic security and expand access to the democratic process. We are supporting campaigns in states across the country to raise the minimum wage and pass earned sick leave policies. And because we know that economic security and access to democracy are intrinsically linked–we’re also working with a number of states on measures like automatic voter registration and voting rights.

“The conservative lock on the federal and many state governments means that ballot measures are one of our most powerful tools for improving the lives of working families.

“It’s clear we have a lot of work to do between now and the next election. We know that ballot measures won’t solve all of our problems, but they will be an important tool for social change during the Trump administration.”

