Ballnow Releases Social App That Allows Users to Find Basketball Players for Real Life Games

New Haven, CT (PRUnderground) September 4th, 2018

Basketball is more than a pastime for many people, its a passion that is sorely missed when they can’t find anyone to test their skills against and get a good workout in. Finance professional, and lifelong basketball enthusiast, Souleymane Kaba, has felt this pain first-hand. The good news is that it has inspired him to found Ballnow, and release it on iOS and Android app, that combines social and geo-targeting features to allow a player to find out where local basketball courts are and how many people are playing. It’s a real breakthrough both for those who live in cities with many different courts close by or within traveling distance or for basketball lovers out on the road looking to play. The enthusiasm surrounding the full release, scheduled for early of October 2018, is wildly high.

“I’ve traveled and lived across the world and always faced the problem of how to find some guys to play or to get connected with players already on a court looking for more people to join them,” commented Souleymane. “Ballnow, I am proud to say, solves this problem. I think fellow, passionate, basketball players are going to love having this resource right on their smartphone.”

According to the company, some highlights of the app’s features include Map Functionality, where users are delivered real time court usage based on other user usage; other users will not know who is on the court but they will be able to see how many people are playing based on color from zero to over 21; the ability to schedule games on courts and forward it to friends; users can provide court rating and written feedback; new courts can be submitted for approval; total social media feed functionality; game scheduling that shows up on other user’s feeds; direct messaging for friends; skill feedback rating in areas like shooting, passing and defense from one to ten stars; and much more.

