Bali Weight Loss Retreat Program Starts 1st June 2018

The much awaited Bali Weight Loss Retreats opens for business from the 1st of June 2018 with new proprietary Cleanses formulated in Switzerland…

Bali, Indonesia (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

For those in need of a detox or a vacation to lose weight and get well, the Bali Weight Loss Retreat has released news that it will be opening on the 1st of June 2018.

Run by infamous retreat leader Sophie Jones the program (https://www.baliweightloss.com/weight-loss-retreat) sits on a foundation of Cleanses formulated in Switzerland and using Natural herbal medicines from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Launch of the program which was scheduled for April 2018 has been pushed back with now a firm launch date of the 1st of June 2018. Sophie Jones tells us that, “this time we wanted to do something really special and get back to our roots, yes we had to push the open date from April to June however we are sure it is going to be worth it as we are working with a TCM specialist in Switzerland and have developed Cleanses which are truly incredible”.

Many have heard of the healing properties of herbs and natural foods used in Tradition Chinese Medicine. And in fact the western medical sciences are catching up with not only many of the Chinese herbal treatments now being used, yet even having the availability of treatments such as Acupuncture now available on the NHS.

“We have incorporated many herbal medicines, treatments and practices from Traditional Chinese Medicine into our program because we have seen first hand the incredible results we’ve had with our clients” Sophie goes onto tell us. She also mentions, “we are all very excited about the opening of our new retreat centre in Ubud Bali which is the ideal place for our guests to let go of the old and start a new lifestyle with new healthy habits”.

Many on the island of Bali are already booked to attend the Bali Weight Loss retreat program and Anthony from Australia tells us, “I will definitely be attending I have been to many of Sophie Jones’ retreats in the previous years and am excited to try out her new cleanse program”.

It seems many will be packing their bags and heading to Bali for attending the new detox retreat in Ubud. Will you be one of them?

