Baldor Specialty Foods Announces Collaboration with The Bronx Brewery

Specialty food distributor will work with South Bronx neighbor to craft new specialty beers based on the freshest, most seasonal ingredients for the brewery’s B-Tracks Series

Bronx, NY (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

Baldor Specialty Foods, the premier ingredient source for NYC’s top chefs, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership with its South Bronx neighbor, The Bronx Brewery. Baldor will share their unique, high-end, seasonal produce items with brew masters to create a new, never-been-done-before series of beers using rare, exotic ingredients. The ingredients range from Sumo Citrus and Szechuan Buttons to Fennel Pollen. It is the first time a food distributor has formally collaborated with a craft-brewing company.

As part of the collaboration, the two high-profile Bronx companies drafted a schedule of beers based on the seasonality of fruits, vegetables and spices for brewing. The Bronx Brewery plans to release 8-10 beers throughout the coming year as part of their B-Tracks Series of experimental, specialty beers.

The first four beers being rolled out are:

Yokozuna Wit – a Belgian-style Witbier named after the highest rank in sumo wrestling, that plays off the authentic Sumo Citrus brewed in this beer. The Sumo Citrus and added Szechuan Buttons add a spicy, tingling sensation. Available now.

– a Belgian-style Witbier named after the highest rank in sumo wrestling, that plays off the authentic Sumo Citrus brewed in this beer. The Sumo Citrus and added Szechuan Buttons add a spicy, tingling sensation. Available now. Heavy Fennel – a dry Irish stout differentiated with the use of fennel pollen; a potent ingredient with notes of licorice, citrus, and marshmallow which provides a unique creamy ale. Release date: March 7 th .

– a dry Irish stout differentiated with the use of fennel pollen; a potent ingredient with notes of licorice, citrus, and marshmallow which provides a unique creamy ale. Release date: March 7 . Don’t Kaffir The Reaper – a Gose style beer made from Kaffir limes, which are known for being a smaller and drier citrus variety, and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, which join to give this heavy brew an authentic sour and salty taste. Release date: April 3 rd .

– a Gose style beer made from Kaffir limes, which are known for being a smaller and drier citrus variety, and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, which join to give this heavy brew an authentic sour and salty taste. Release date: April 3 . My Berry Own IPA – a Northeast IPA made from a seasonal pick of Harry’s Berries world renowned strawberries. These super juicy berries from California create big sweetness and a beautiful red haze in this Northeast style IPA. Release date: April 23rd.

“As we expand our family of beers, we’re always on the lookout for new and unusual tastes to experiment with,” says Damian Brown, President of The Bronx Brewery. “We knew Baldor Specialty Foods would be an invaluable resource for rare and fresh flavors, but we were thrilled to find they also have passionate, culinary experts who can help us identify some great new tastes.”

“Baldor Specialty Foods has always been about delivering the best ingredients to the most creative food and beverage minds out there,” said Benjamin Walker, Senior Director of Marketing and Development for Baldor Specialty Foods. “We’re excited to be collaborating with our South Bronx neighbors at The Bronx Brewery in helping them craft some unique new flavors that will feature the season’s most delicious bounty.

These B-Tracks series of beers will be available at The Bronx Brewery tasting room located at 856 136th Street in the South Bronx. The tasting room is open 7-days a week.

The Bronx Brewery and Baldor will be hosting events every quarter to sample their new collaborative brews. The first tasting in March will be exclusive to Baldor employees to sample the new creations and celebrate the birth of an exciting South Bronx partnership. The next three events of the year will be invite-only, seasonal tastings for Baldor customers.

About The Bronx Brewery:

Founded in 2011, Bronx Brewery is a craft brewery based in New York City’s South Bronx neighborhood. The Bronx Brewery prides themselves on producing what they call “no-nonsense ales” – approachable, well-balanced, true-to-style beers with absolutely no gimmicks.

Visit www.thebronxbrewery.com to learn more.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge.



To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.